Brooklynn Prince is a (very) young reporter in Home Before Dark, a new series from Apple TV+. Inspired by the true story of Hilde Lysiak, the youngest member of the Society of Professional Journalists, Home Before Dark kinds Prince’s kid reporter character trying to solve a cold case that haunts the small town her father grew up in. Watch the Home Before Dark trailer below.

Home Before Dark Trailer

In Home Before Dark, The Florida Project breakout Brooklynn Prince plays a young girl “who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father (Jim Sturgess) left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.” The show is created and executive produced by showrunners Dana Fox and Dara Resnik; written and executive produced by Russel Friend & Garrett Lerner; and executive produced by Joy Gorman Wettels for Anonymous Content, Rosemary Rodriguez and Sharlene Martin.

In addition to Prince and Sturgess, the cast features Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Joelle Carter, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe, Michael Weston, Aziza Scott, and Louis Herthum. The show is a fictionalized take on the true story of Hilde Lysiak, who launched Orange Street News, a local newspaper in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, when she was only 8-years-old. Lysiak reported on a local murder when she was 9, which raised a few eyebrows, to which the young journalist replied: “I don’t think people should be able to decide for me who I should be and what I should be doing. I never began my newspaper so that people would think I was cute. I started the Orange Street News to give people the information they need to know…I want to be taken seriously. I’m sure other kids do, too.”

This sounds like a neat set-up for a series, and hopefully it’ll all turn out well. Apple TV+ hasn’t exactly had the best run in regards to generating buzz about their original shows. Will Home Before Dark buck that trend? We’ll see. Home Before Dark debuts on Apple TV+ April 3.