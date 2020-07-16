Just because production on Hollywood movies and TV is shut down right now doesn’t mean studios have given up on developing projects that were in the works before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Though it’s not clear when production might resume, Disney+ is rounding up more cast members for the Home Alone reboot in the works for the streaming service.

The Home Alone reboot will star the charming Jojo Rabbit supporting actor Archie Yates in the lead role, and a new report confirms that he’ll be joined by Saturday Night Live alums Kenan Thompson and Chris Parnell, Toy Story 4 voice star Ally Maki, and a few more funny people. Get the full roster of new Home Alone reboot cast members below.

Disinsider was first to report the new Home Alone reboot cast members, and Deadline has confirmed that the news is accurate. Kenan Thompson is playing a character named Gavin, while Chris Parnell will play Uncle Stu, perhaps a new version on the rude Uncle Frank from the original franchise. Meanwhile, Ally Maki is playing a character named Mei. Unfortunately, specific details on these character are not available just yet.

Other additional cast members include Irish actress Aisling Bea, comedian Pete Holmes, Veep star Timothy Simons, and SNL writer Mikey Day, who is also co-writing the Home Alone reboot with Streeter Seidel. They join Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper, who were previously cast as the main character’s parents.

Details on the Home Alone reboot haven’t been readily available, but the story is said to focus on a young boy named Max who goes to war with a husband and wife after he takes a porcelain doll from them. That doesn’t exactly put us on Max’s side, but Kevin McCallister was a bit of a jerk too, so that might not be a problem. Speaking of which, apparently there are rumors that Macaulay Culkin might make a cameo, but that has yet to be confirmed.

The Home Alone reboot is set to be directed by Dan Mazer (Dirty Grandpa, I Give It a Year), who has also worked with Sacha Baron Cohen. Combine that with the fact that the script comes from the writers of the David S. Pumpkins sketch on SNL, and this could end up being pretty good. Production could begin sometime this year, but we’ll see if the coronavirus pandemic will allow that to happen. At least we’ll have a Home Alone LEGO set to build sometime in the near future.