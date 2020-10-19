For decades, fans of the 1993 family-friendly Halloween movie Hocus Pocus have been clamoring for a sequel. A follow-up film was finally announced last year, and though original cast members Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker have said they’re interested, there hasn’t been an official announcement confirming that they’re on board.

But now they’re here with a bit of a Halloween surprise. Don’t set your hopes too high: it doesn’t seem as if director Adam Shankman’s new movie has been filming during quarantine, and there’s no announcement about it making a triumphant debut on Disney+ in time for All Hallow’s Eve this year. But perhaps this will be enough to get fans in a good mood: Bette Midler has shared a new photo of the three co-stars back in costume once again for an upcoming reunion.

Hocus Pocus Reunion Photo

This Hocus Pocus reunion is not for the sequel, but for a special virtual event called “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover” to help support the New York Restoration Project, Midler’s organization which plants trees, renovates gardens, restores parks, and transforms open space for communities throughout New York City’s five boroughs. There will be “a curated selection of artisan made bobbles, gewgaws and devilishly delicious treats all inspired by Hocus Pocus,” as well as a reunion between Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker. Elvira, Mistress of the Dark is hosting the event, which also features appearances from Glenn Close, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Debney, Samantha Diaz, Harry Guinness, Todrick Hall, Jennifer Hudson, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Michael Kors, Adam Lambert, George Lopez, Alex Moffat, Vanessa Shaw, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, John Stamos, Meryl Streep, Kenan Thompson, Sophie von Haselberg, and other surprise guests.

Should we take Midler’s “returning for 1 night only” line literally, I wonder? Could this be her way of announcing that the movie is no longer happening? Or is this a subtle bit of negotiating in public in an attempt to try to secure the best possible terms for the actresses’ contracts? We’re not sure, but this special event certainly seems like a good place to provide some clarity about the situation, and maybe even make an official announcement about their involvement with the sequel. Get your tickets and tune in on October 30, 2020 to find out (or, if you already have plans or are hard up for cash, just read /Film the next day – if they make an announcement like that, we’ll cover it here).