Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are such huge personalities that an ensemble franchise simply couldn’t contain them. Although created for the Fast and Furious series, their characters are getting their own spin-off in Hobbs and Shaw, where the world’s toughest super-cop teams up with the world’s toughest spy-turned-crook. The villain: a literal super-powered baddie played by Idris Elba. Put this in our eyeballs now, please.

Watch the brand new Hobbs and Shaw Super Bowl trailer below.

Hobbs and Shaw Super Bowl Trailer

David Leitch, the action maestro behind Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2, directs Hobbs and Shaw. The first trailer showcased all kinds of improbable, physics-defying action and this new footage doubles down on that. This looks like someone took a ’90s buddy action movie and smashed it together with a modern superhero movie. Everything about this looks goofy and silly and totally aware that it is ridiculous nonsense. We’re in. We’re sooo in.

Hobbs and Shaw will quip and kick ass on August 2, 2019.