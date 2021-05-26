Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (I checked; there’s no “The” in the title) has a new teaser, and it is full of explosions, yelling, and jokes that don’t really seem that funny, if I’m being honest. But hey, maybe they’re better in context.

In this follow-up to the surprise 2017 box office hit The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson reunite for some more action-comedy shenanigans, and Salma Hayek gets in on the action as well. Watch the Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard teaser below.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Teaser

I confess I did not see The Hitman’s Bodyguard when it opened in 2017, and I never bothered to check it out on home media, either, because nothing about it appealed to me. But I was in the minority there, because the 2017 action-comedy was a huge hit. A huge hit these days means a sequel is inevitable, and sure enough, here comes the clunkily titled Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. Patrick Hughes, who directed the first film, is back to helm this one, working with a screenplay from Tom O’Connor and Phillip Murphy & Brandon Murphy. (O’Connor wrote the first movie.)

On the cast front, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard brings back several cast members from the original and adds some new faces, too. Here you can expect to see Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, with Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Caroline Goodall, Rebecca Front, Gabriella Wright, Alice McMillan, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Tom Hopper, Blake Ritson, and Richard E. Grant, and honestly, that’s a pretty strong cast.

In this sequel, “The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas). Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is Morgan Freeman as…well, you’ll have to see.”

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard was initially due out August 28, 2020, but the pandemic put those plans on hold. It was moved to August 20, 2021, back when everyone was unsure when theaters would open again. But now, Lionsgate will release the movie theatrically on June 16, 2021, which is a lot sooner than you might think.