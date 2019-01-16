Claire Denis‘ High Life generated a lot of buzz at TIFF in 2018, primarily due to how weird it was. Audiences everywhere will soon get to see just how weird when A24 distributes the movie in April of this year. Denis, making her English language debut, directs Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche and more in a sci-fi story about a space ship heading towards a black hole. But what does it all mean? You’ll have to figure that out for yourself. For now, watch the High Life trailer below.

High Life Trailer

I saw High Life at TIFF last year, and I can confirm it is, indeed, quite strange. As I wrote in my review, “High Life finds Denis heading into the world of science fiction to craft a very abnormal saga. Part Under the Skin, part Prometheus, part I don’t even know, this space oddity features enough sex and death and bodily fluids to satisfy nearly everyone, but good luck trying to penetrate its enigmatic nature.”

This is definitely going to be a film that some adore, while others shun. Me? I’m somewhere in the middle. Denis is a master filmmaker, and watching her craft this strange odyssey is often thrilling. But the movie is almost too weird for its own good, and at a certain point, I started to disconnect with it all. Your milage may vary.

In High Life, “Monte (Robert Pattinson) and his baby daughter are the last survivors of a damned and dangerous mission to the outer reaches of the solar system. The crew death-row inmates led by a doctor (Juliette Binoche) with sinister motives has vanished. As the mystery of what happened onboard the ship is unraveled, father and daughter must rely on each other to survive as they hurtle toward the oblivion of a black hole.”

That’s the long and short of it, but there’s a lot more going on in the film. But decoding it might prove to be impossible. No matter what, though, High Life is going to be a movie that sticks with you. There’s imagery in this film that I’m still thinking about, some four months after seeing the film only once. That has to count for something.

High Life, starring Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, André Benjamin and Mia Goth, blasts off in theaters April 12, 2019. In addition to the trailer above, check out a poster below. The poster really doesn’t represent the film well at all, but it sure is pretty.