Looks like that High Fidelity TV series originally planned for Disney+ has found a new main squeeze. The series, based on the 2000 comedy starring John Cusack, will now air on Hulu. Disney has a controlling stake in Hulu, so they win either way. The reasoning behind the move? Disney+ is meant to be a more family friendly streaming service, and the High Fidelity TV show is turning out to be more R-rated than Disney anticipated.

Deadline has the news about the High Fidelity TV show’s jump from Disney+ to Hulu. According to them, Disney had planned the series as a PG-13 rated affair geared towards those darn millennials and their cell phones. That changed when Zoë Kravitz joined up as star and executive producer. When Kravitz got involved, “the project evolved creatively to become more mature than what Disney+ would feel comfortable programming.” Rather than hinder the show creatively and tell Kravitz and company to tone things down, Disney instead decided to take it over to Hulu.

“Developing High Fidelity…has been incredibly exciting and we want to ensure they are able to make the show they are envisioning as Disney+ is dedicated to supporting our creative partners,” said Agnes Chu, SVP, Content, Disney+. “To that end, as the series’ creative evolved, our Disney+ team, collectively with ABC Signature, recognized that the show would be better suited for another platform. Given Disney’s equity stake in Hulu, we’re happy High Fidelity will continue as part of our extended family.”

This is the smart play overall. The High Fidelity movie was rated R, and dealt with plenty of adult themes. Keeping the TV series in line with that makes sense. Disney could’ve been hard-nosed about this, and demanded the show be made more family friendly, but they decided to let everyone win out in the end.

“The entire High Fidelity team is absolutely ecstatic about our move to Hulu and incredibly grateful to ABC Signature and Disney+ for being so supportive of the transition,” said production company Midnight Radio, who are working behind the scenes on the show with writers Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka. “Once Zoe came onboard and the show began to evolve, it quickly became clear we may be best suited for a different home. Everyone involved locked arms to help make this shift to Hulu, which is the perfect platform to reinvent this beloved timeless property.”

In the series, Kravitz plays “the ultimate music fan, a record store owner who’s obsessed with pop culture and Top Five lists.” That’s similar to the film, which focused on John Cusack’s character Rob, “a record store owner and compulsive list maker, recounts his top five breakups, including the one in progress.” Kravitz’s casting in the series has an interesting connection to the film, as her mother Lisa Bonet appeared in the movie as a singer, and one of the women Cusack’s character is attracted to.