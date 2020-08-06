Add this to your list of top 5 heartbreaks. The High Fidelity remake, which starred Zoe Kravitz in the role originated by John Cusack in the 2000 adaptation of Nick Hornby’s novel, has been canceled by Hulu after one critically acclaimed season.

The Hollywood Reporter has the news that Hulu has opted to cancel High Fidelity after just one 10-episode season. The cast, which includes Kravitz, Jake Lacy, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, was notified of the decision Wednesday.

Based on the Nick Hornby novel of the same name, High Fidelity was an updated take on the 2000 feature film starring John Cusack, casting Kravitz in the gender-reversed lead role of “Rob, a record-store owner in the rapidly gentrified Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn” who “revisits past relationships through music and pop culture while trying to get over her one true love.”

The series was originally picked up to series by Disney+ more than 2000 years ago, but was moved to Hulu in April 2019 as its more adult-focused themes were considered a better fit for Hulu than the family-focused Disney streamer. High Fidelity premiered in February to critical acclaim, earning an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, with many praising the show’s sharp writing and Kravitz’s angsty, emotive performance. Though the series could be written off as a lazy genderbent version of a generally well-liked Cusack dramedy, High Fidelity easily stepped out of the shadow of the 2000 film and made its own mark as compelling series about aimless millennial’s love lives.

According to Deadline, this decision came down at Hulu after “lengthy deliberations” as the streamer was reluctant to let go of a show headlined with a big star and received so well by critics. But ultimately, Hulu decided to let the axe fall.

The cancelation wasn’t certainly in the long-term plan for Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka, who developed the series for television. West and Kucserka had a plan for “many seasons” of the series, telling THR: “As we move forward into future seasons, I think Rob (Kravitz) is going to date some strangers that we haven’t met before,” West said. “I think we’re going to go on relationship stories and other kinds of stories with Cherise and Simon and the universe will continue to expand.”

Kravitz also executive produced alongside West and Sarah Kucserka, as well as Midnight Radio’s Scott Rosenberg (co-writer of the original High Fidelity feature film) Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner, as well as Nick Hornby. Jesse Peretz directed and executive produced the pilot.