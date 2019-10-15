New York Comic-Con 2019 has come to a close, but if you weren’t able to make it to the Big Apple for the pop culture convention, you can still get your hands on some of the outstanding artwork that debuted there. This year’s collection from Hero Complex Gallery included pieces paying tribute to The Lost Boys, Seinfeld, Starship Troopers, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Hellraiser, Halloween, Big Trouble in Little China, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Ghostbusters, and more.

Check out the Hero Complex Gallery NYCC 2019 artwork available for sale right now.

Hero Complex Gallery NYCC 2019

The above work comes from artists Kevin M. Wilson, Marko Manev, Chris Koehler, David Henry, Glen Brogan, Dam Mumford, Quinnzell Kills, Rich Davies, Patrick Connan, Vance Kelly, and Amien Juugo. But these are just some of our favorite pieces that went on sale at New York Comic-Con. There’s a whole collection for you to peruse over at Hero Complex Gallery’s shop website.

Each of the above pieces of artwork vary in price, size and edition. You might find that there are variants on sale for some of the prints above. For example, the Pulp Fiction print has a couple different variants. One you can order with a random background color that makes it a 1:1 variant, and the other you can order replaces the title of the movie with “Mhmmmmm…This is a tasty burger!”

You’ll want to act fast, because some of these might not last long. The collection has been up for a few days now, so there’s not quite as big of a rush. But these are still limited edition prints that won’t be around forever.