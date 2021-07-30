(Welcome to Where to Watch, which provides a clear and simple answer to the question, “Hey, where can I watch this thing?” In this edition: the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World movies.)

The Jurassic Park movies represent one of the most profitable franchises out there, clocking in at number eight out of the 50 highest grossing properties ever. People love them their dinos, but for some reason, this is still the only significant blockbuster series giving the masses the larger-than-life dinosaur thrills that they clearly need. The successful but somewhat less well-received Jurassic World trilogy is coming to an end in 2022, but one way or another we get the feeling the industry isn’t done with the valuable series just yet.

Until then, here’s how you can watch every Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movie.

Jurassic Park

Where to rent: Amazon ($3.60), YouTube ($3.99)

The one that started it all. Not content to change the course of summer blockbusters forever the one time with Jaws, Steven Spielberg went ahead and did it all over again with Jurassic Park in 1993. Based on the Michael Crichton novel, Spielberg and screenwriter David Koepp (Mission: Impossible, Spider-Man, War of the Worlds) probably didn’t expect the smash-hit to go on to spawn a decades-long franchise. It has, for better or worse, but at least the original remains untarnished.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Where to rent: Amazon, YouTube ($3.99)

An enemy of consistent title treatments and consistent franchise entries alike, The Lost World: Jurassic Park has its fans but is still a significant come-down from the first film. Spielberg himself admitted as much! Jeff Goldblum holds his own well enough as his Ian Malcolm steps into the lead role, but it’s what Spielberg surrounds him with (Vince Vaughn? Really?) that pales in comparison to the original. The film somewhat makes up for these problems with the action, like the cliffside T-Rex attack and the raptors in the long grass, but otherwise, this forgettable entry evens out to just that: forgettable.

Jurassic Park III

Where to rent: Amazon, YouTube ($3.99)

Ugh. I’m trying to be nice here, which is why I decided not to make the above header photo a screenshot of the infamous “Alan!” dream sequence. But Jurassic Park III not only continues the maddeningly arbitrary title sequencing of the sequels, but it legitimately killed the franchise (or at least knocked it out) for a solid 14 years. Plagued by a very (obviously) rushed production schedule, much of the blame can’t be pinned on director Joe Johnston. He does the best with what he has, but attempts to turn the new Spinosaurus into a slasher villain of sorts just…doesn’t work. This threequel isn’t the worst of the franchise, but it does feel the most phoned-in.

Jurassic World

Where to stream: fuboTV, FXNow

“The Park is Open” is how this film was marketed from its very first trailer. It, uh, probably should’ve stayed closed. 2015’s Jurassic World is the embodiment of every misguided instinct in modern blockbusters, simultaneously trying to evoke the wonder and awe inspired by the original while having absolutely no idea how to accomplish that feat. Worse still, the abrasive script tries to pretend that its shallow indulgence is actually meta-commentary on shallow, indulgent blockbusters. It’s a Jurassic legacy sequel that only an uber-reverential, unthinking adorer of the first movie could make…and I don’t mean that as a compliment. This is — by far — the franchise low point, folks. It doesn’t get much better from here.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Where to stream: fuboTV, FXNow

Well, at least it isn’t all bad? Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona steps behind the director’s chair for this sequel and the difference is immediately clear. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the first film in the franchise since the original to realize that one can spice up the formula by committing wholesale to a genre. The script is still lacking, and the lows are still pretty low, but the unabashedly gothic third act almost makes this one worth the price of admission. The hilariously world-ending stakes suddenly become narrowed into a suffocating mansion that plays more like a haunted house, and it works. It’s perhaps too little, too late, but for one brief moment, at least, this franchise awoke from its creative slumber to show audiences what an inspired and talented director can do when given the keys to the kingdom.