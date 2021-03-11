The world’s worst camp continues, with the teen members of Camp Cretaceous facing off against more dino terrors in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 3. But little do they know, they’ll be witnessing the birth of a brand new dinosaur threat. Watch the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 3 teaser below.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 3 Teaser

DreamWorks Animation announced the return of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous for a third season this May, with 10 new episodes of dino terror. The announcement comes with a new teaser trailer and a new poster, the latter of which can be seen below. Both trailer and poster tease the “birth of a new threat” on Isla Nublar, with the trailer showing two of the Camp Cretaceous members stumbling into the broken cryogenic lab from which this deadly new dinosaur emerges.

Set during the timeline of the 2015 blockbuster film Jurassic World, Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers who are invited for an adventure camp on Isla Nublar, only for things to go horribly awry when the dinosaurs break out of the park. They were left to fend for their lives on the island, and it seems like things haven’t gotten much better for them, as they stranded campers struggle to survive in the empty, dinosaur-ridden park, and now, have to deal with new escaped dino experiments. The second season takes the show beyond the events of the Jurassic World film, though presumably not into the timeline of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which takes place several years after the events of the previous film. The third will presumably pick up where the second season left off.

I haven’t watched any of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, but I assume that it’s been a great hit for the younger demographic it’s targeting, if the show is going three seasons strong now. But based on past Netflix animated shows that I’ve seen and loved, I’m sure Camp Cretaceous is a great ride.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous comes from DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, and is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall, alongside executive producers and showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley.

Here is the synopsis for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous:

Inspired by the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Camp Cretaceous, a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar, must work together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island.

Netflix will debut all 10 episodes of its third season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous on May 21, 2021. See the new teaser poster for season 3 below.