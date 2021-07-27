(Welcome to Where to Watch, which provides a clear and simple answer to the question, “Hey, where can I watch this thing?” In this edition: the John Wick franchise.)

Picture this: you’re on your couch, Keanu Reeves is on your screen, the volume is jacked up, neon lights are flashing and random grunt men are being murdered by a world-class assassin using the slickest action you’ve ever seen. How could you not want this?!

There’s so much to praise this franchise for, but above all is its consistency. You know exactly what you’re getting when you turn on a John Wick movie: the opportunity to watch Reeves be really handsome and really good at murder, all while being the most exhausted a person has ever been. Best of all, the franchise is a tight three movies, totaling a very manageable 6 hours. Not that it matters — none of your plans were half as cool as what John Wick can do with a pencil. So cancel them and get to watching!

Below is everything you need to rent or buy the John Wick franchise.

John Wick

Where to stream: FuboTV

Where to rent or buy: Amazon, AppleTV, GooglePlay, YouTube, Vudu

Ah yes, the movie that started it all by reinventing violence and neon lights. The first film in the franchise, John Wick sees the ex-hitman coming out of retirement to get revenge on the gangsters that took everything he loves (i.e. his puppy). This must-watch action flick reminded us just how cool Reeves can be and set the franchise on a path to success.

John Wick: Chapter 2

Where to stream: FuboTV

Where to rent or buy: Amazon, AppleTV, GooglePlay, YouTube, Vudu

The John Wick movies all kind of blend together for me and I love them almost equally, except that this is definitely the coolest one. Chapter 2 exists in that perfect sweet spot, where director Chad Stahelski and the many minds behind the franchise understood exactly what fans loved about the first and knew how to duplicate it, with even more awesomeness.

John Wick is forced out of retirement once again, this time by a former associate to whom he owes a favor. To be specific, he made a blood oath to aid him and has no choice but to deliver — which unfortunately means digging up his guns and going into battle against extremely dangerous killers. But on the bright side, he gets a free trip to Rome and some assassin bonding time with Common. Also, it has some iconic pencil action.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Where to rent or buy: Amazon, AppleTV, GooglePlay, YouTube, Vudu

John Wick is now a man on the run, with a $14 million dollar bounty on his head and a lot of people looking to collect. But they must not be familiar with the legend of Baba Yaga, because it’ll take more than an entire network of assassins to take Wick down. Do you know what else this one has? More dogs! Wick teams up with an old friend (Halle Berry), who has a team of dogs with even cooler fight choreography than actual humans compared to other action movies, proving once again that John Wick is an all-time classic. In his third movie, Wick does murder with all sorts of helpful tools — books, axes, and horses included. Because when you’re excommunicado, you have to get creative — and Wick is nothing if not the words most advanced murderous mind.