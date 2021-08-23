Another week, another day of Marvel Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige artfully answering a question about Fantastic Four by saying a lot of words that mean nothing.

Want to Know About The Fantastic Four Casting? Don’t Bother Asking Feige

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, but one thing remains constant — Feige could teach a masterclass about how to sincerely answering press questions without revealing a gosh darn thing.

Feige exercised his impressive media-handling skills recently when talking to Comicbook.com about The Fantastic Four movie we know is in the works. When asked what Marvel’s strategy would be in casting the Fantastic Four film, Feige had this nothing-burger of a response:

“I think the MCU is a beautiful combination of both [established actors and new faces]. I think you look no further than Simu in Shang-Chi, like Chris Hemsworth, like Tom Hiddleston, like Tom Holland, an actor that hadn’t been seen by a tremendous amount of people before, or you have a Benedict stepping into Doctor Strange or Christian Bale stepping into Gor in our Thor film. It is always a beautiful combination of both, and it really is about the search for the best actor for the job whether that actor is known to the world yet or not.”

What We Do Know About Fantastic Four

There goes Feige — artfully telling us nothing but sounding like he is. Is there anything we could potentially read between the lines here? Not really! Feige leaves the door open as to whether the MCU version of Marvel’s First Family will include big name actors or not.

Here are the few things we do know. We know there will be a movie — Marvel announced the news during their presentation during 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con. We also know that Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts will direct the new movie.

And that’s about it on the MCU front! On the comic book side of things, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created The Fantastic Four. The group gain superpowers after a journey to space goes wrong. The leader of the group is Reed Richards, who can stretch his appendages to impressive proportions. There’s also Sue Storm, who can create force fields and turn invisible, Johnny Storm, AKA the Human Torch, and Ben Grimm, a pilot who gets stone-hard skin and becomes The Thing.

So when will we see the MCU Fantastic Four on the big screen? Again, we don’t know! The best guess we have at this point, however, is that will come out in 2023.