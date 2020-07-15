Hulu’s last live-action Marvel series is here! And it’s full of people with severe haircuts standing around in rooms. The Helstrom first look images gives a glimpse at the final live-action series to be made under the Marvel TV banner after Marvel Studios terminated its overall deals with the showrunners, and it all looks…kind of bland. Which is a feat for a series based on a character with flames for hair.

Helstrom First Look

The halycon days of Marvel TV are coming to an end, and the poor, forgotten cousin of Marvel Studios will end its era not with a bang, but with a lot of people standing in rooms, looking very serious. Though there is one woman (Elizabeth Marvel) who is sitting, and looking quite disheveled in her hospital uniform. The first images from Helstrom (debuted by IGN ) are here, and they’re a little unimpressive considering the series follows “the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer” with superpowers as they hunt bad people. It’s a bit of a letdown from the characters’ origins in the comics as the spawn of the devil.

Daimon Helstrom (played by Tom Austen) was introduced in Ghost Rider before spinning off into the Marvel Comics universe alongside his sister Ana Helstrom (played by Sydney Lemmon). The 10-episode season of the Marvel series set up at Hulu appears to be set up as a more TV-friendly crime procedural led by the two siblings.

The series also stars Ariana Guerra (Raising Dion) as Gabriella Rosetta, Robert Wisdom (Ballers) as the Caretaker, June Carryl (Mindhunter) as Dr. Louise Hastings, and Alain Uy (The Passage) as Chris Yen.

Executive produced by Jeph Loeb and Paul Zybszewski, who will serve as showrunner, Helstrom is the final bastion of Marvel TV as other Marvel Studios moves its priorities to Marvel Cinematic Universe TV spin-offs on Disney+. Hulu’s other Marvel shows were canceled while Netflix’s well-received Marvel shows have been long gone. Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will also be ending its tenure at Marvel Studios with the seventh and final season airing now.

Fans can learn more about Helstrom at the show’s Comic-Con at Home panel on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. PST.