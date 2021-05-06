After winning an Emmy for his performance on the AppleTV+ series The Morning Show, Billy Crudup is set to headline his own show at the streamer.

The Watchmen and Almost Famous star will executive produce and star in Hello Tomorrow!, a half-hour dramedy series set in a retro-future world. Crudup will play a salesman who tries to convince people to visit the moon.



According to a press release from Apple, the tech company has given a greenlight to Hello Tomorrow!, a 10-episode series that has Billy Crudup on board in the lead role. Here’s the official description of the show:

Set in a retro-future world, Hello Tomorrow! centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

It’s clear Apple wants to be in the Crudup business after seeing him on The Morning Show, and why wouldn’t they? The dude has been a consistently undervalued and underrated performer for years, but he can do pretty much anything: goofy comedy, heavy drama (remember his supporting role in Spotlight?), romance – he’s one of those actors who elevates any project he’s in. I’m excited to see him step into a lead role in a show like this, which sounds like it will utilize his natural charm and showcase his ability to swing between poles of emotion in the same episode.

Hello Tomorrow! is written and created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, who previously collaborated on things like Deadwood creator David Milch’s 2014 TV movie The Money and the Netflix drama series Bloodline. They’ll executive produce along with Jonathan Entwistle, who co-created The End of the F***ing World, as well as Crudup, NBA superstar Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, and Noah Weinstein. Entwistle is also attached to direct the series, although it’s unclear exactly where this project falls on his list of priorities: he was previously tapped to direct the Disney+ TV continuation of the fantasy movie Willow, and he’s also been hired as the “conductor of a connected story universe” centering on the Power Rangers, where he’ll oversee and direct new film and television iterations of that franchise.

Crudup can currently be seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and will reprise his role as Cory Ellison on season 2 of The Morning Show.