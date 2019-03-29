We’re about to have a barrage of comic book movies unleashed upon us in April. Next week will bring Shazam! into theaters (and apparently it’s pretty damn good), and the end of the month will unleash the highly anticipated box office monster Avengers: Endgame. But sandwiched in between there will be the R-rated reboot of the Dark Horse Comics title Hellboy, and a new clip from the movie features Milla Jovovich as the immortal sorceress Queen Nimue, offering the titular hero (David Harbour of Stranger Things under crazy amounts of make-up) the chance to fulfill his destiny as the beast of the apocalypse.

Hellboy Clip

While Hellboy is intent on stopping Queen Nimue from wreaking havoc on humanity with an army of monsters at her command, she has no problem overpowering him. However, as the mother of monsters, she sees an opportunity to let Hellboy become the beast of the apocalypse that he was born to be. She offers him the chance to rule by her side as king. But of course, our big red hero isn’t having any of that.

Honestly, this clip doesn’t do anything convince me that this reboot of Hellboy is necessary, especially instead of Guillermo del Toro getting the chance to finish his take on the character. And it certainly isn’t giving me the promise of something worth seeing on the big screen. It looks dull, uninspired, and completely devoid of any real style or life. That might be harsh, but the trailers have done zero to prove otherwise.

The rest of the Hellboy cast includes Ian McShane as Hellboy’s adoptive father, Trevor Bruttenholm, Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimio, and Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan. Thomas Haden Church also has a role in the film as Lobster Johnson, a character we haven’t seen yet in any of the marketing.

Neil Marshall is directing Hellboy, which arrives in theaters on April 12, 2019. Here’s the movie’s official synopsis: