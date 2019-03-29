Avengers: Endgame will undoubtedly be the biggest movie of the year. But could it break the box office records set by Avengers: Infinity War just last year? With China’s massive movie audience set to bolster its worldwide opening, it seems likely. The Avengers Endgame box office is looking at an $800 million worldwide opening weekend, based on Infinity War‘s record-shattering performance last year.

Avengers: Endgame is set to open in China on April 24, two days before its U.S. release on April 26, according to The Hollywood Reporter. With the Marvel franchise enjoying astronomical levels of popularity in China, this could set Avengers: Endgame up to break the worldwide box office opening weekend record set by Avengers: Infinity War just last year.

Last year Avengers: Infinity War opened to a record $199.3 million haul in China in April 2018, where it debuted a full two weeks after premiering in the U.S. and other major international markets. Combined with Russia’s simultaneous launch, the offshore opening for Infinity War was a whopping $382.7 million, adding to the domestic U.S. haul of $257.7 million. Together that set a global all-time record opening of $640.4 million. Now with China leading the pack, Avengers: Endgame could blow that out of the water.

According to THR, local analysts are “already hazarding wild predictions that Infinity War could be Hollywood’s first film to generate more than half a billion dollars in ticket sales.” But Deadline takes it further, estimating that because China’s Avengers: Endgame launch takes place during the country’s Labor Day holiday, adding an extra day to the weekend box office, it’s looking at an $840 million worldwide opening. That is, if it performs on par with Avengers: Infinity War last year, which it likely will and more.

Avengers: Endgame hits U.S. theaters on April 26, 2019.