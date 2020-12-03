Gal Gadot may already have Wonder Woman under her belt, but now she’s going to add another high-profile role to her resume: the “female” James Bond. Well, so to speak. Gadot is set to star in Heart of Stone, an original spy thriller that’s being billed as a “female spin on action franchises like Mission: Impossible and 007.”

Deadline reports that Gadot has signed on to star in Heart of Stone, an original international spy thriller from Skydance Media that “endeavors to put a female spin on action franchises like Mission: Impossible and 007.” Directed by Tom Harper (Wild Rose, The Aeronauts), the film landed Gadot in an eight-figure deal (!) that is sure to rocket the Wonder Woman 1984 actress to the top of the highest-paid Hollywood stars lists.

Harper is set to direct a script by Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures screenwriter Allison Schroeder. But aside from the elevator pitch for the film of “a female spin” on Bond and Mission: Impossible, we know very little else about Heart of Stone. It certainly seems like a smart next step for Gadot, who became a household name after 2017’s Wonder Woman and has yet to land a role that taps into her charisma and star power quite as well. A spy thriller franchise might be the perfect fit for her — we know that she has the suave charisma and the action prowess to pull it off.

The creative team that Skydance has assembled is intriguing too. Harper is mostly known for British prestige films and miniseries (such as the BBC miniseries War & Peace, and episodes of Peaky Blinders, Misfits and This Is England ’86), though he absolutely knocked me out with Wild Rose, an unassuming musical drama featuring a starmaking turn by Jessie Buckley. And Rucka and Schroeder couldn’t have more different credits, which suggests that Skydance is aiming for the kind of thrilling action and female-centric prestige for Heart of Stone that both screenwriters respectively offer. With this creative team on the project, Heart of Stone could actually turn out more unique than the generic “female 007” pitch would suggest.

Heart of Stone will be produced by Skydance Media’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, along with Gadot and her Pilot Wave producing partner Jaron Varsano, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn. Deadline notes that the film may go to streaming or theatrical, depending on the circumstances of Heart of Stone‘s release.