Tina Turner is the definition of an icon. With incredible pipes and boundless energy, she’s a tour de force, whether it’s in the recording booth or on the stage. But her life and career are filled with tragedy and struggle alongside her immense success, and the new HBO documentary Tina will tell the whole story, complete with perspective from Tina Turner herself. Watch the Tina Turner documentary trailer below for a glimpse at the upcoming film.

Tina Turner Documentary Trailer

HBO promises “a revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, charting her improbable rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life and her even more improbable resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s.” And all the archived footage, photos and interviews certainly back up that claim.

Along with Tina Turner herself, the documentary will provide insight and perspective from Tina’s husband Erwin Bach, actress Angela Bassett (star of the Tina Turner biopic What’s Love Got to Do with It), the incomparable Oprah Winfrey, playwright Katori Hall (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical), and journalist Kurt Loder, who who co-authored I, Tina, the book that inspired the aforementioned feature film.

Spanning 60 years, this looks like an all-encompassing documentary that digs into every nook and cranny of Tina Turner’s life, including the famously unsavory parts involving her ex-husband Ike Turner. Their relationship is one of the most famous in pop culture history, and though it started as a fruitful love, it’s unfortunately known for the dark turns it ended up taking due to Ike Turner’s abusive behavior.

Here’s the official synopsis for Tina, directed by Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin:

With a wealth of never-before-seen footage, audio tapes, personal photos, and new interviews, including with the singer herself, TINA presents an unvarnished and dynamic account of the life and career of music icon Tina Turner. Everything changed when Tina began telling her story, a story of trauma and survival, that gave way to a rebirth as the record-breaking queen of rock ‘n’ roll. But behind closed doors, the singer struggled with the survivor narrative that meant her past was never fully behind her. Directed by Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin, the documentary charts Tina Turner’s early fame, the private and public personal and professional struggles, and her return to the world stage as a global phenomenon in the 1980s.

Tina is slated to premiere on HBO on March 27, 2021 and arrives on HBO Max the next day.