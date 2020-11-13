Once a streaming platform has been launched, you don’t quite expect its creators to go back to traditional TV programming, but if Netflix can do it, so can HBO Max. But HBO Max is only heading to television for a special Thanksgiving event: the streaming platform is teaming up with WarnerMedia TV channels to bring Max Originals like Titans and The Flight Attendant, and marathons of DC movies and Friends to TNT, TBS, and truTV.

HBO Max Thanksgiving at TNT, TBS, truTV

Nothing says Thanksgiving like plopping in front of the TV with a full belly. And HBO Max is getting in the holiday mood with “Thanksgiving at HBO Max,” a curated crossover programming event at TNT, TBS, and truTV that will give audiences a taste of the streamer’s library of titles.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the nearly 140 million collective viewers at all three channels will get to sample new Max Originals like Titans and The Flight Attendant, in the show’s TV debut, as well as popular DC films like Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Man of Steel, and Wonder Woman. HBO Max will also be debuting teases of its upcoming Melissa McCarthy comedy film Superintelligence. And of course, plenty of Friends marathons. It will be the chance for viewers to “receive an entire week of HBO Max for free.”

Here is the full schedule below (all times are in ET):

Thursday, November 26:

TNT

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. – “Man of Steel”

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. – “Wonder Woman”

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. – “Aquaman” (Network Premiere)

11 p.m. – 12 a.m. – “Titans” (HBO Max Original)

TBS

6 a.m. – 8 a.m. – “The Lego Ninjago Movie”

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – “Shrek Forever After”

1 p.m. – 6 p.m. – “Friends” marathon

6 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. – “The Wizard of Oz”

8:15 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – “The Wizard of Oz”

10:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. – “The Big Bang Theory”

truTV

7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. – “The Carbonaro Effect”

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes” marathon

6 p.m. – 10 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes”

11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

Friday, November 27:

TNT

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – “Wonder Woman”

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. – “Aquaman”

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. – “Justice League”

TBS

6 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. – “Tammy”

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – “Life of the Party”

10:00 a.m. – 3:08 p.m. – “Friends” marathon

3:08 p.m. – 5:10 p.m. – “Life of the Party”

5:10 p.m. – 7 p.m. – “Tammy”

7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – “Crazy Rich Asians”

9:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. – “Crazy Rich Asians”

truTV

7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. – “The Carbonaro Effect”

9 a.m. – 11 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

11 p.m. – 1 a.m. – “Tacoma FD” marathon

Saturday, November 28:

TNT

2 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – “Man of Steel”

4:45 p.m. – 7 p.m. – “Justice League”

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. – “Wonder Woman”

10 p.m. – 1 a.m. – “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

TBS

6 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. – “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life”

8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. – “Godzilla”

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. – “Friends” marathon

6 p.m. – 11 p.m. – “The Big Bang Theory” marathon

truTV

6 a.m. – 8 a.m. – “Adam Ruins Everything” marathon

8 a.m. – 12 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes” marathon

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – “Tacoma FD” marathon

9 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

Sunday, November 29:

TNT

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. – “The Lego Batman Movie”

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. – “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. – “Wonder Woman”

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – “Suicide Squad”

10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. – “Suicide Squad”

TBS

6 a.m. – 8 a.m. – “The Lego Movie”

8 a.m. – 10 a.m. – “Galaxy Quest”

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – “Old School”

12 p.m. – 6 p.m. – “Friends” marathon

6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – “The Big Bang Theory” marathon (Kaley Cuoco’s favorite episodes)

10:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max original)

truTV

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – “Tacoma FD” marathon

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes”

6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon