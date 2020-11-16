These days, there’s always the hope of a second life for a canceled TV show. Especially if one has as long a run and as passionate a fanbase as The Venture Bros., which was recently canceled by Adult Swim after 17 years (but just 7 seasons) on the air. And it seems that the #SaveTheVentureBros. campaign has reached the ears of HBO Max head Andy Forssell, who teased that the streaming platform is “working on” ideas to revive the envelope-pushing animated series.

It came as quite a shock when Adult Swim quietly canceled The Venture Bros. earlier this fall, 17 years after the animated series made its debut on the network. The show — which followed the two adventure-craving Venture brothers Hank and Dean, their self-loathing father Dr. Rusty Venture, and their intrepid bodyguard Brock Samson as they squared off with a wide array of villains — had started off as a send-up of the classic cartoon Jonny Quest, but slowly evolved into a rich, complex animated series with loyal fans that stuck by the series, even when its small team was only able to churn out 7 seasons over the course of nearly two decades.

And as with all show’s with a small, but loyal following, a revival campaign went underway online, with fans imploring networks and streamers to #SaveTheVentureBros. And it seems like HBO Max general manager Andy Forssell heard the call, revealing in a tweet that the streaming service is “working on” ideas to revive the series.

“The Venture Bros fans are passionate, but incredibly civil. I’ve received tons of emails, all of which are short very well written notes, oozing with politeness, Forssell wrote in a tweet. “Class fans. Nothing imminent, but know that we’re working on it.”

The Venture Bros fans are passionate, but incredibly civil. I've received tons of emails, all of which are short very well written notes, oozing with politeness. Class fans. Nothing imminent, but know that we're working on it.#SaveTheVentureBros — Andy Forssell (@aforssell) November 13, 2020

HBO Max is no stranger to reviving beloved animated series — Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time is currently airing a series of animated specials on the streamer, while HBO Max also picked up DC Universe’s revival of Young Justice, with a fourth season on its way. And as a fairly new streaming platform that is looking to compete with heavyweights like Netflix and Disney+, HBO Max is likely eager to draw in more subscribers with buzzy titles and new Originals. If they can pore tens of millions of dollars into Zack Snyder’s Justice League just in the hope that Snyder’s fans will subscribe to HBO Max, they can likely spare some change for co-creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer, and their small team including animation company Astro-Base Go.