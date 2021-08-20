Will the Green Lantern TV series succeed where the Green Lantern movie with Ryan Reynolds failed? Well, for one thing, no one has said the upcoming HBO Max show will feature weird digital costumes, so that’s a plus. And according to Finn Wittrock, who is set to play Green Lantern Guy Gardner, the upcoming series will be “pretty epic” and have “something for everyone.” That’s a bold claim, and if the show doesn’t deliver on it, I’ll see Finn Wittrock in court! Just kidding – I won’t do a damn thing.

Finn Wittrock is the new Green Lantern. Well, one of them, at least. The upcoming HBO Max Green Lantern show that hails from producer Greg Berlanti and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith will feature multiple members of the Green Lantern Corps, including Alan Scott (played by Jeremy Irvine), Guy Gardner (played by Wittrock), and Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz (roles that haven’t been cast yet).

Speaking with EW, Wittrock had lots of positive things to say about the upcoming show – which, of course, should be taken with a grain of salt since he’s the star of said show and obviously wants it to succeed. But in regards to the Green Lantern series, the actor said: “It is really cool how sprawling a storyline it is. It’s pretty epic. It spans time and space and has something for everyone. It’s not your average superhero story.”

Wittrock adds that his character is a “polarizing figure” – previously described as “a hulking mass of masculinity” and “an embodiment of 1980s hyper-patriotism” who is “somehow likable” and has “a heart of gold.” This 1980s period of the show will have Wittrock’s Guy Gardner working with half-alien character and fellow Lantern Bree Jarta. As for Guy Gardner, Whittrock adds: “He takes on a lot of this show. He’s a pretty big part of it. I think it’s an interesting way in [to the story]. It’s not the conventional way in, but I think people might see a side of him they didn’t know was there.”

A Whole Lotta Lanterns!

As previously reported, the upcoming Green Lantern series will span “decades and galaxies, beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott, and 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner and half-alien Bree Jarta. They’ll be joined by a multitude of other Lanterns — from comic book favorites to never-before-seen heroes.” The first season will feature 10 episodes.

Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith are writing the series and executive producing. Other executive producers include Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and David Katzenberg, with Elizabeth Hunter and Sara Saedi co-executive producing. In addition to this show, Warner Bros. previously announced a Green Lantern Corps movie that would feature popular Lantern characters Hal Jordan and John Stewart. However, we’ve heard very little about that film and it’s unclear what its status might be at the moment. There’s a chance that the HBO Max Green Lantern show could lead into this potential movie – or there’s a chance Warner Bros. has abandoned the movie idea entirely and will instead only focus on the show. Worst case scenario: if there’s no new movie, we can all watch the Ryan Reynolds movie instead and then ask, “Why the hell did we watch this?”