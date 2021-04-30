The HBO Max Green Lantern series has found one of its members of the Green Lantern Corps. Finn Wittrock is joining the cast as Guy Gardner, the rebel of the group and second Earthling to join the corps. The series is being written by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith, and will span multiple decades and focus on multiple Lanterns. Hopefully, none of them will be wearing weird CGI suits like in the Ryan Reynold Green Lantern movie.

Deadline has the scoop that Finn Wittrock will play Green Lantern Corps member Guy Gardner in the upcoming HBO Max Green Lantern series. Wittrock’s credits include American Horror Story, Ratched, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, American Crime Story, and more.

Their story also came with additional plot details, noting that the series “reinvents the classic DC property through a story spanning decades and galaxies, beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott, and 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner (Wittrock) and half-alien Bree Jarta. They’ll be joined by a multitude of other Lanterns — from comic book favorites to never-before-seen heroes.” Deadline also adds that Gardner is “a hulking mass of masculinity, and, as rendered in the comics, an embodiment of 1980s hyper-patriotism. And yet, Guy is somehow likable.” If you say so!

In the comics (per the DC Wiki), Gardner is:

“…a top member of the Green Lantern Corps, and the second one to be chosen from Earth. His sheer willpower and his complete refusal to back down from any fight have made him one of the greatest warriors in the universe. This has also given him a notorious reputation in the superhero community as an obnoxious butthead. Despite the disapproval from his peers for his unrelenting offensive tendencies, he has always kept his chin up and refused to let the opinions of others stop him from doing what he knows is the right thing. A bit of a wild card in terms of attitude, and unwilling to listen to the strict restrictions that bind most of his fellow Lanterns, his determination, skill, and unpredictability have made him one of the most feared and respected lawmen in the universe.”

Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith are writing the series and executive producing. Other executive producers include Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and David Katzenberg, with Elizabeth Hunter and Sara Saedi co-executive producing. This isn’t the first time Warner Bros. has tried to bring the Green Lantern saga to live-action. They previously attempted a movie in 2011 with Ryan Reynolds, and pretty much everyone – including Reynolds – hates it. Recently, Zack Snyder revealed he wanted Green Lantern to show up at the end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but Warner Bros. strongly objected to the idea – likely because they had this series in the works, and they didn’t want Snyder to introduce a Lantern who isn’t part of the show.