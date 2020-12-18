HBO Max may have begun with a botched rollout earlier this year, but it’s starting the new year on a new page, and with far too many anticipated original titles and blockbusters to count. The WarnerMedia streaming service released a new teaser showing off new shows coming to HBO and HBO Max alike, including the Gossip Girl reboot, the Joss Whedon-created The Nevers, and Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, as well as teasing the Warner Bros. films set to hit the platform day-and-date like Wonder Woman 1984. And, of course, Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Watch the HBO Max 2021 teaser below.

HBO Max 2021 Teaser

HBO Max, and regular ol’ HBO, are ready to conquer the streaming world, and it has the goods to show for it. It’s an embarrassment of riches coming in 2021, with HBO Originals like the limited series Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet starring as “a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as her life crumbles around her”; sci-fi series The Nevers, set in Victorian England and “following a varied group of Londoners who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities”; the two-part documentary Tiger, centering on golf icon Tiger Woods; and a second special episode of Euphoria. Other returning HBO series include Emmy-winning titles Insecure and Succession.

The teaser also gave us a glimpse at HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, set to debut in 2022.

Then there are the Max Originals featured in the teaser, which include the Gossip Girl reboot, a Nicki Minaj docuseries, the Steven Soderbergh crime thriller No Sudden Move, the long-awaited Friends Reunion Special, and last but not least, the director’s cut of Justice League.

While the teaser didn’t show the entire Warner Bros. 2021 theatrical slate heading debuting day-and-date on the streaming platform (we already know enough about that), the teaser did give one last plug for Wonder Woman 1984, hitting theaters and HBO Max Christmas Day.

HBO Max released this teaser two days after it was finally announced that the streaming platform was coming to Roku, after a long drawn-out battle between the two companies kept the service off the popular streaming device for nearly a year. Now it seems like WarnerMedia is going all-in on appealing to new HBO Max subscribers, with plenty of anticipated titles and theatrical releases to back them up. It may even give them a leg up over Disney and its uber-popular streaming platform Disney+. Maybe.