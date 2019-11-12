It’s been quite a roller coaster for Hawkeye fans since the announcement of the Disney+ series inspired by the acclaimed Matt Fraction/David Aja run — from the initial confusion over the least popular Avenger headlining a series, to the exciting casting of Hailee Steinfeld, to both stars’ involvement being in question. But it seems that Disney is still full steam ahead with Hawkeye, which will follow the everyman Avenger as he takes on a new protegé Kate Bishop, who Steinfeld is in talks to play.

With the launch of Disney+ today, fans got a glimpse at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new episode of Expanding The Universe, which gave a preview of several pieces of concept art for Hawkeye. The Hawkeye series concept art should get uncertain fans excited once again, as the wacky style, tone, and beloved sidekicks of Fraction and Aja’s beloved run are in full display — along with our first look at Kate Bishop in action. Most importantly, Pizza Dog is here.

Hawkeye Series Concept Art

Th Hawkeye concept art (via ComicBook) is bright and vibrant, with plenty of the deep purple tones that characterized Fraction and Aja’s comic book series. But most importantly, it looks fun, as the two Hawkeyes — Renner’s Clint Barton clad in the classic comic book suit, while Kate Bishop rocks a more tactical version of her Hawkeye run costume — are caught in a car chase ripped straight from the comic book pages. We also see Kate and Clint training alongside Lucky, aka Pizza Dog, and a hero shot of Kate Bishop with her classic purple sunglasses.

“She’s the new, young mentee that he can train to eventually take over the mantle as Hawkeye, one day,” executive producer Trinh Tran said in Expanding The Universe.

The concept art was clearly created before Hailee Steinfeld was in talks to star as Kate Bishop, as the younger Hawkeye looks to be modeled off her comic book version. But while Steinfeld is the front-runner, talks have reportedly slowed due to the star’s involvement with Apple TV+’s Dickinson. Hopefully that can get resolved because Steinfeld could definitely pull off the purple.