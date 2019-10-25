It seems that Marvel is moving forward with the Hawkeye series starring Jeremy Renner — for now. Avengers: Endgame producer Trinh Tran gave a very positive update on the series, whose status has been in question recently following some troubling reports about its star. In a vague description of the Hawkeye plot details, Tran revealed the series will deal with the impact of Endgame on all its characters and introduce a new Hawkeye who may or may not be played by Hailee Steinfeld. The Dickinson star was mum on her involvement in the Disney+ series, but reports suggest that talks are slowly moving forward with Steinfeld’s involvement.

Despite some disturbing reports about Jeremy Renner’s personal life that have surfaced recently, Marvel seems intent on moving forward with the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Inspired by Matt Fraction and David Aja‘s award-winning comic book series, the limited series is set to star Renner as Hawkeye, reprising his role as the character that he most recently played in Avengers: Endgame. Naturally, it will be that film that will be the catalyst for the series, Avengers: Endgame producer Trinh Tran revealed in an interview with ComicBook.com:

“I think with Endgame, it’s always going to impact all of the characters that we are introducing in our Disney+ streaming shows as well as the future of features, right, for the characters that are still existing,” Tran said. “So you’re just going to have to find… I can’t say much about that!”

In the beloved Fraction and Aja comic book run, second Hawkeye Kate Bishop played as pivotal a part in the story, partnering up with the bumbling Avenger to save the day in smaller, low-key adventures. Steinfeld was announced to be cast as the bow and arrow-wielding protegé last month, though the actress was vague on whether those talks have been finalized.

“That, I don’t know about!” Steinfeld told Variety this week when asked about starring in Disney+ Hawkeye series. Variety reports that Steinfeld and her team have been offered the part, and no other actresses have been approached, but that the deal is behind held up due to Steinfeld’s commitment to the Apple TV+ series Dickinson. Apple had not cleared her to star in another series due to a non-compete clause in her contract, which puts into question whether Steinfeld can star in Hawkeye, but Variety reports that due to the star’s “A-lister status,” they could negotiate around it. That would be essential, considering how pivotal a role Kate Bishop plays in the comic book and in the series, as we learned earlier at SDCC this year. Kate Bishop is the “better version” of Hawkeye, Renner had admitted at the convention. And with rumors swirling that Renner’s status is up in the air, Steinfeld’s involvement is critical.

Tran agreed that Kate Bishop is an essential part of the series, adding, “Well, they’re both Hawkeyes in a way, right? So you want to make sure… I’m always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you’re going to see a balance of both.”