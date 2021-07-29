‘Hawkeye’: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Marvel can only keep their projects shrouded in mystery for so long. Their upcoming Disney+ show Hawkeye is slowly approaching its release later this year, which means more info is always on the way.

If you’re looking to stay up to date on Clint Barton’s next adventure, you’ll find everything you need to know down below.

Hawkeye Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Hawkeye will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ later this year. The series is set to premiere on November 24, and following the pattern of previous Marvel shows, will air new episodes weekly.

What is Hawkeye?

Hawkeye is exactly what it sounds like — a solo adventure for the often forgotten Avengers hero, Hawkeye. After the catastrophic events of Avengers: Endgame, Hawkeye has a lot to atone for and even more to work through. This series gives us the space to learn more about his time as the vigilante Ronin and unpack the effects of the Blip on his life. On top of all his other problems, Hawkeye has to train his successor, which promises plenty of arrow shooting action.

So far, all of the other Marvel shows have had major implications for the rest of the MCU, whether it’s rewriting the rules of time or setting up solo movies. From what little we know, Hawkeye’s show will introduce a few more heroes of the new, younger generation. Could this mean setting up another super team? We’ll have to tune it to find out…

Hawkeye Director, Crew, and More

Hawkeye is written and executive produced by Jonathan Igla who’s previously written for Mad Men, Masters of Sex, and Shut Eye and most recently co-produced the Netflix period drama Bridgerton. His fellow Hawkeye executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Trinh Tran, and Rhys Thomas. In addition to producing, Thomas signed on to direct a block of episodes.

Hawkeye Cast

Jeremy Renner returns in the titular role. Clint Barton AKA Hawkeye just barely survived the events of Avengers: Endgame and managed to get his family back in the process. He’ll be joined by MCU newcomer Hailee Steinfeld who stars as Kate Bishop, the protege he trains to take on the Hawkeye mantle. Steinfeld has described her character as “smart and witty,” while Renner has dubbed her “equally annoying and charming.” So it sounds like the grumpy and ever-tired Barton is getting another energetic teen to bounce off of.

Another familiar face we can expect is Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, who recently starred alongside Scarlett Johanson in Black Widow. She might have a thing or two to say to Barton, given his role in her sister’s death, presenting a whole new problem for the hero

Vera Farmiga stars as Bishop’s mother while Ben Sakamoto, Ava Russo, and Cade Woodward reprise their roles as Barton’s children, Cooper, Lila, and Nathaniel. Alaqua Cox is set to star as Maya Lopez, known in the comics as Echo, a deaf Native American hero, who already has a spinoff series in development. Hawkeye also stars Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, and Brian d’Arcy James.

The most important cast member of all is the golden retriever who stars as Lucky The Pizza Dog, a staple of Barton and Bishop’s team up in the comics.

Hawkeye Sneak Peek

So far, we have yet to see any clips or footage from the show, but Marvel recently released new details and an official first look at the series.