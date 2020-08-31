Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan brought plenty of horror to Netflix with The Haunting of Hill House back in 2018. Now he’s back with even more terror with the next installment of the horror anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor. Don’t worry if you haven’t seen the first series, because this takes place in a completely different setting, in an entirely different decade, and follows a whole new set of characters. But as the trailer eerily illustrates, all the creepiness you loved about the first series is still here, and it will arrive just in time to spook up your October.

The Haunting of Bly Manor Teaser

The trailer opens with just a quick bit of voiceover saying, “I have a story. A ghost story.” Then we get a haunting tune sung by children with chilling voices as we see a montage of suspense-inducing scenes and unnerving imagery. It’s pretty standard horror fare, but in the hands of Flanagan, we know it won’t be just a series of cliches in every episode. This time, the series is driven by a gothic romance based on the ghost stories of Henry James, which is quite a change of pace from the first season. Plus, the 1980s setting should give it a different kind of vibe too.

The Haunting of Bly Manor stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelia Eve. The series is executive produced by Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy through Intrepid Pictures and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television.