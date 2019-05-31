Have you always wondered why Harry Potter and his friends balked at reading the lengthy tome A History of Magic when it sounds like the coolest textbook ever? Well, you can soon dive into a real history of magic with four new Harry Potter eBooks arriving very soon from Pottermore Publishing. Titled Harry Potter: A Journey Through…, the nonfiction series will give readers a lesson on each of the different magical subjects taught at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry through an exploration of the “traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories.”

Pottermore announced the upcoming release of four new Harry Potter books — Harry Potter nonfiction eBooks, that is. Inspired by the British Library exhibition and the companion book based on the in-world textbook, Harry Potter: A History of Magic, the Harry Potter: A Journey Through… series “will take you back in time once again to learn about the traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories, accompanied by some new, gorgeous line drawings from London-based artist Rohan Daniel Eason.”

All four books are adapted from the audiobook version of Harry Potter: A History of Magic and also features sketches, notes, and manuscript pages from the physical history book.

“The series features four bitesize reads … a chance to absorb the colourful characters and curious incidents of the real history of magic in a more compact form – perfect for the train or whatever Muggle transport you prefer,” the release adds.

The first two books, Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts and Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology, go on sale June 27, 2019 while Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy hits bookshelves on July 25, 2019, followed by Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures on August 22, 2019.

So get in touch with your inner Hermione and pre-order the books at Amazon UK and Amazon US, Apple and Kobo. Learning is cool!