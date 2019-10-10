‘Harriet’ Trailer: Cynthia Erivo Becomes a Legend

Ever since Cynthia Erivo belted a few heavenly notes in Bad Times at the El Royale, she has been a star on the rise. And in Harriet, she is elevated to historical icon status as the abolitionist, Underground Railroad conductor, and Civil War hero Harriet Tubman. Watch the official Harriet trailer below.

Harriet Trailer

Harriet seeks to make the legendary abolitionist more than just a face on a $20 bill. The biopic directed by Kasi Lemmons (Eve’s Bayou) paints a dramatic picture of the slave who became a famous American freedom fighter and freed hundreds of slaves in her lifetime.

It’s quite a star-studded film, with Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, and Clarke Peters, all of whom lend significant gravitas to what looks to be another run-of-the-mill biopic. You know the one — the dramatic prestige pictures that are released every fall in a bid to get into the Oscar race, and which mostly get a few acting nods if they’re not about a beloved musician. Erivo at least seems up to the task to get that awards buzz — she’s fierce, noble, and indomitable in this trailer, which seems to extend to the rest of the film, according to /Film reviewer Meredith Borders reviewing Harriet out of TIFF. In her review, she says Erivo gives “an incredible turn, and while the film it’s in doesn’t quite match it, Erivo alone would be enough to make Harriet mandatory viewing.” That doesn’t surprise me, and it certainly sounds like a performance that an icon like Harriet Tubman deserves.

Here’s the synopsis for Harriet:

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

Harriet opens in theaters on November 1, 2019.