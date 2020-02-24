Harley Quinn, the ultra-violent, ultra-vulgar, ultra-funny animated series from DC Universe, is getting a second season – and it’s arriving surprisingly soon. The first season premiered in November 2019, and we’re not even going to have to wait a full year to see more – season 2 is dropping in April. Like the recent feature Birds of Prey, the series follows Harley after she breaks-up with the Joker, and gets into her own misadventures.

Harley Quinn Season 2

Did you hear the f*cking good news? #DCUHARLEYQUINN returns in April with Season 2! pic.twitter.com/79T32jljQl — Harley Quinn (@DCUHarleyQuinn) February 21, 2020

I honestly don’t know how many people subscribe to DC Universe. Nor do I know if many people watched the first season of Harley Quinn. But I watched it! And I found it very enjoyable. The show is off-beat and funny, and doesn’t have a problem with mocking all-things-Batman. As I wrote in my review:

It helps to have a working knowledge of the characters and their world. If – by some odd chance – this is your first introduction into the Batman universe, you might find yourself a bit lost. But those well-versed in Bat-lore are going to have plenty to latch onto. At the same time, Harley Quinn isn’t interested in playing by rules that govern the real world. Supervillains have their own breakroom where they gather and gossip. The animated Bane here has the same voice as the Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, and like that version of the character, his solution to seemingly every problem is to blow it the hell up. There’s an entire episode where the characters attend the Penguin’s son’s bar mitzvah. In another episode, Robin shows up, and, as voiced by Jacob Tremblay, he’s presented as an adorable little kid playing crimefighter rather than an actual superhero. It’s all so wonderfully ridiculous.

Season 1 ended with a bit of a cliffhanger, and I wasn’t entirely sure if we’d get a second season. But we are – and soon. As the video above reveals, season 2 will drop on April 3. If you’ve yet to check out Harley Quinn, and feel like signing up for yet another streaming service, I recommend giving it a shot. You’ll have plenty of time to binge to get caught up for season 2.

The voice cast includes Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as The Joker, Ron Funches as King Shark, Tony Hale as Dr. Psycho, Diedrich Bader as Batman, and Christopher Meloni as Commissioner Gordon.