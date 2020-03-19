‘Harley Quinn’ Season 2 Trailer: The Underrated DC Universe Show is Back
Posted on Thursday, March 19th, 2020 by Chris Evangelista
Harley Quinn is a delightfully gory, vulgar, over-the-top animated series that really knows how to send-up the entire world of Batman, and it’s coming back for a second season. The DC Universe series features the voice of Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, who has long-since broken up with the Joker and is trying to make it in the world of supervillainy on her own. Watch the Harley Quinn season 2 trailer below.
Harley Quinn Season 2 Trailer
I really dug the first season of Harley Quinn. I know that DC Universe isn’t the most buzzed-about streaming service, and I’ve yet to watch any of their other original shows. But Harley is definitely worth checking out – it’s very funny, and best of all, it doesn’t take itself seriously – a problem that has plagued so much Batman-related entertainment for years.
In season 1, Harley and the Joker broke up, and Harley spent the entire season trying to forge her own path. She put together her own villain team, consisting of , Clayface, Doctor Psycho, and King Shark. Harley’s BFF Poison Ivy was there too, although she wasn’t officially on the team. Season 1 concluded with the Justice League banished to the Phantom Zone, Batman apparently dead, and Gotham in utter chaos. Season 2 will pick things up from there, with Harley fighting for control of New Gotham with other villains from the Legion of Doom. This season introduces new characters not seen in season 1, like Catwoman, voiced by Sanaa Lathan, and Mr. Freeze, voiced Alfred Molina.
Other voice actors include Lake Bell, Diedrich Bader, Ron Funches, Tony Hale, Jason Alexander, J. B. Smoove, Alan Tudyk, Giancarlo Esposito, and Christopher Meloni. Season 2 debuts on DC Universe April 3.
Harley Quinn has taken down the Joker and Gotham City is finally hers for the taking…whatever’s left of it that is. Gotham has become a desolate wasteland, left in ruins, following the huge earthquake caused by the collapse of Joker’s tower. Harley’s celebration in this newly created chaos is cut short when Penguin, Bane, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler and Two Face join forces to restore order in the criminal underworld. Calling themselves the Injustice League, this group now stands in the way of Harley and her crew from taking sole control of Gotham as the top villains of the city.