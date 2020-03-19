Harley Quinn is a delightfully gory, vulgar, over-the-top animated series that really knows how to send-up the entire world of Batman, and it’s coming back for a second season. The DC Universe series features the voice of Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, who has long-since broken up with the Joker and is trying to make it in the world of supervillainy on her own. Watch the Harley Quinn season 2 trailer below.

Harley Quinn Season 2 Trailer

I really dug the first season of Harley Quinn. I know that DC Universe isn’t the most buzzed-about streaming service, and I’ve yet to watch any of their other original shows. But Harley is definitely worth checking out – it’s very funny, and best of all, it doesn’t take itself seriously – a problem that has plagued so much Batman-related entertainment for years.

In season 1, Harley and the Joker broke up, and Harley spent the entire season trying to forge her own path. She put together her own villain team, consisting of , Clayface, Doctor Psycho, and King Shark. Harley’s BFF Poison Ivy was there too, although she wasn’t officially on the team. Season 1 concluded with the Justice League banished to the Phantom Zone, Batman apparently dead, and Gotham in utter chaos. Season 2 will pick things up from there, with Harley fighting for control of New Gotham with other villains from the Legion of Doom. This season introduces new characters not seen in season 1, like Catwoman, voiced by Sanaa Lathan, and Mr. Freeze, voiced Alfred Molina.

Other voice actors include Lake Bell, Diedrich Bader, Ron Funches, Tony Hale, Jason Alexander, J. B. Smoove, Alan Tudyk, Giancarlo Esposito, and Christopher Meloni. Season 2 debuts on DC Universe April 3.