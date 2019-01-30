Hanna, the 2011 film from director Joe Wright about a teenager who was raised by her ex-CIA agent father to be a super spy, is being reimagined as a television series by Amazon. Now the company has unveiled a new Super Bowl trailer that gives us our best look yet at what to expect.

The video also reveals that Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to watch the first episode immediately after the Super Bowl this weekend, even though the show technically doesn’t premiere until March. Check out the action-packed trailer below.

Hanna Super Bowl Trailer

“You were born a girl,” Joel Kinnaman‘s Erik tells his daughter over a training montage. “You’re small. Your voice is too soft to be heard. You will always be underestimated, overlooked, and ignored…use that.” It’s a message that feels timely and appropriate for 2019 – and it also comes over some cool imagery of teen spy Hanna (Esme Creed-Miles) leaping between trees, fighting in the snow, and punching a damn tree like Jean-Claude Van Damme in Kickboxer. (And yes, I know JCVD was technically kicking a tree, so save your angry tweets.)

Mirelle Enos (The Killing) plays Marissa, the role originated by Cate Blanchett in the movie; Marissa wants her former CIA colleague Erik neutralized and Hanna has been raised and trained in isolation in Poland to kill her, so it sounds like we have the makings of a good old-fashioned showdown. Joel Kinnaman takes over the role of Erik from actor Eric Bana, while newcomer Esme Creed-Miles takes the baton from Saoirse Ronan, who played the film’s title character.

One thing that disappointingly is not hinted at in this trailer, though, is any sort of fairy tale aesthetic. That was a huge part of the original movie – it’s arguably its most memorable quality and certainly the aspect that made the movie stand out from its “teen assassin” contemporaries. With David Farr, one of the writers of the movie, also on board here as the showrunner, I assumed that element would make the jump to the small screen. Perhaps it still could, and we just haven’t seen it in any of the marketing yet.

We’ll find out when the pilot of Hanna begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video this Sunday night following the Super Bowl. The first episode will only be available on the service for 24 hours, and then the entire first season will debut in March.