The pint-sized assassin will kill again. Amazon Studios announced that it has ordered Hanna season 3, renewing the action thriller series less than two weeks after its second season debuted on Prime Video.

Amazon is renewing Hanna for a third season, closely following the well-received second season of the action thriller series written and executive produced by David Farr (The Night Manager) and based on the 2011 Saoirse Ronan film directed by Joe Wright.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to give Hanna a third season,” Farr said in a statement accompanying the renewal, teasing details about where season 3 will take everyone’s favorite diminutive assassin played by Esmé Creed-Miles:

“When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna’s past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: can she ever belong? I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision. I am also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and to Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It’s going to be an exciting third act.”

“David continues to deliver a series that’s elevated and action-packed, with twists you won’t see coming and characters you really care about,” added Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “We’re very excited to team with NBCUniversal to bring our Prime Video customers around the world another season of adventure with Hanna.”

Farr will write season 3 of Hanna, as he did the first season and the majority of the second season. Farr also serves as executive producer alongside Tom Coan for NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, alongside Scott Nemes.

Hanna continues the streak of successful film to TV adaptations, like FX’s award-winning Fargo and What We Do in the Shadows. Though Hanna is a bit of an outlier, as the 2011 film upon which it’s based didn’t leave much of a mark, enjoying only moderate success and so-so reviews. However, the series seems to long have left the film behind, taking the premise of a fugitive teen assassin and running with it.

Hanna season 2 is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video. No release date has yet been set for season 3.