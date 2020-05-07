There have been plenty of drug deals that have gone south on the big screen, resulting in car chases, shootouts, and a variety of threatening bad guys. But writer/director Christian Sparkes takes a grounded approach to these heightened scenarios with the new thriller Hammer, which finds a father and son (Will Patton of Remember the Titans and Mark O’Brien of Halt and Catch Fire) desperately trying to fix a fucked-up situation in order to save their family.

Hammer Trailer

We’ve seen this situation before. A guy (Mark O’Brien) is down on his luck, so he gets involved in a drug deal to make some quick cash. But the money drop goes wrong, there’s a shootout, and now the bad guy making the exchange wants the money that has somehow been lost in the shuffle. The details of how this drug deal goes wrong aren’t entirely clear in this trailer, but that’s something we’ll likely find out in the full movie. All you need to know is the stakes, and they are high.

With the help of his estranged father (Will Patton), this misguided young man must figure out how to keep his loved ones from getting hurt. There’s some kind of trickery involved, and ultimately confrontation, but everything feels extremely realistic as these events unfold. From the punches to the face to the constant tension. The movie is clearly highlighting a lot of the more fast-paced moments and action, but again, it’s not like we’re watching a major studio blockbuster here, and that’s pretty refreshing.

A father faces a personal crisis when he discovers his estranged son fleeing a botched drug deal. The two men embark on a violent odyssey that grapples with themes of fatherhood, family and fate.

Hammer will be released on digital and VOD on June 5, 2020.