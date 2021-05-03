Genius or hack? Legendary fashion designer Halston navigates that minefield in Ryan Murphy‘s latest Netflix project, Halston, a limited series starring Ewan McGregor as the fashion titan and LGBTQ icon. And according to the first official trailer, he’s also got quite a mouth on him. Watch the Halston trailer below.

Halston Trailer

Ewan McGregor stars in the Netflix limited series as fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, an icon of the ’70s and ’80s fashion scene, and whose status as gay fashion icon has already earned Halston some criticism for casting the straight actor. But McGregor is nothing if not dedicated in the Halston trailer, portraying a man desperate to make his mark on the world even if the world isn’t ready for him.

The trailer certainly looks like a Ryan Murphy project. Sleek, glitzy, and full of hammy overacting and degenerate displays of excess, Halston is the latest of Murphy’s Netflix projects, all of which have been an exercise in diminishing returns. Murphy executive produces Halston, which is co-created and directed by Daniel Minahan. But despite what looks to be a dedicated performance from McGregor, it’s hard to be excited for another Murphy project after disappointing turns from shows like The Politician, limited series like Hollywood and Ratched, and feature films such as The Prom and The Boys in the Band, all of which received mixed to middling reviews. But McGregor does look fabulous and the supporting cast are all dead ringers for the real-life people they’re playing, so maybe Halston will break the mold and give us a successful Murphy Netflix show.

Halston stars McGregor as Halston as he “leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status, and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970s and ’80s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself.”

In addition to McGregor, the cast is rounded out by Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan as jewelry designer Elsa Peretti, Gian Franco Rodriguez as artist and window dresser Victor Hugo, David Pittu as fashion illustrator Joe Eula, Rory Culkin as future filmmaker Joel Schumacher, Vera Farmiga as Adele, Bill Pullman as corporate giant David Mahoney, Sullivan Jones as buyer for Alexander department store Ed Austin, and Kelly Bishop as fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert.

Netflix has set the release date for Halston for May 14, 2021.