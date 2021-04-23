Halston: Fashion designer, LGBTQ icon, the subject of Ryan Murphy‘s latest Netflix series. And devastatingly handsome, if the first look images of Halston are anything to go by. But that’s just a byproduct of being played by Ewan McGregor, who stars in the Netflix limited series as fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, an icon of the ’70s and ’80s fashion scene. See the Halston first look images below.

Halston First Look Images

Netflix released a slew of new photos from Halston, the limited series produced by Ryan Murphy and co-created by Daniel Minahan, who also directs the show about fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick. The above image shows McGregor as Halston as he “leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status, and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970s and ’80s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself,” reads a plot description.

Entertainment Weekly debuted more Halston images of Halston’s entourage, staged as Andy Warhol-inspired polaroids. In the images, McGregor’s Halston is accompanied by Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan as jewelry designer Elsa Peretti, Gian Franco Rodriguez as artist and window dresser Victor Hugo, David Pittu as fashion illustrator Joe Eula, Rory Culkin as future filmmaker Joel Schumacher, and Vera Farmiga as Adele (not the one you’re thinking of).

Rounding out the cast is Bill Pullman as corporate giant David Mahoney, Sullivan Jones as buyer for Alexander department store Ed Austin, and Kelly Bishop as fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert.

It’s as star-studded and glitzy an affair as you’d expect of a Ryan Murphy show, though it’s hard to be excited for Halston after the diminishing returns of Murphy’s Netflix projects, which have included shows like The Politician, limited series like Hollywood and Ratched, and feature films such as The Prom and The Boys in the Band, all of which received mixed to middling reviews. But the stars certainly have the look right, and it’s hard not to anticipate what McGregor will do with such a flashy lead role. Perhaps Halston will break the mold of Murphy shows and stay on track instead of spinning gloriously off the wheels.

Along with these slew of new images, Netflix has set the release date for Halston for May 14, 2021. See the brand new poster for Halston below.