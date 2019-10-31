On the October 31, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Anyone have any interesting plans for Halloween?
- Jacob is going to sit on his friend’s driveway and drink while handing out candy.
- Brad might go see a movie with his girlfriend.
- Ben is doing absolutely nothing
- HT might do laundry, idk.
- Chris is doing nothing but wishes he was.
- Peter is going to West Hollywood’s Halloween Carnival
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to the Magic Castle twice this week for the special Halloween week theming of Cursed Temple. He experienced the Reign of Terror haunted house in a mall in Thousand Oaks and experienced the LA Haunted Hayride for the first time.
- Jacob has started using the MapMyRun app.
- Brad went to Pixar.
- Hoai-Tran visited Sleepy Hollow, did a nighttime tour of the cemetery and went to The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob read The Outsider by Stephen King.
- Ben read Game of Thrones: The Costumes.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Chris, Jacob, and Ben saw Doctor Sleep.
- Chris and Jacob watched the new episodes of BoJack Horseman.
- Peter watched a few of the new Apple TV+ shows including The Morning Show and For All Mankind. He also watched some new Disney+ shows but is embargoed until next week.
- Jacob saw Jojo Rabbit, finished Undone, watched the first two episodes of Watchmen, Eli, Dracula 2000, and rewatched The Silence of the Lambs.
- Brad watched Dolemite Is My Name, and the first episode of The Imagineering Story, but he also can’t talk about it yet.
- Ben watched The Shining, Knives Out, Arsenic and Old Lace, Hocus Pocus, The Addams Family, and The Addams Family Values
- Hoai-Tran saw Harriet, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, did a double Guillermo del Toro feature of Cronos and The Devil’s Backbone, and saw Parasite again.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad discovered chocolate-dipped Biscoff cookies, tried Mystery Oreos, Hershey’s Whoppers Bar, Milky Way Salted Caramel, Sparkling Caramel Apple Juice.
- Hoai-Tran made Vietnamese beef stew in her instant pot, which was easier than she thought it would be!
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Peter played the board game The Expanse with designer Geoff Engelstein and Jeff Cannata
