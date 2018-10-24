Halloween Spoiler Discussion: The Twists, Callbacks, Ending, and Will There Be A Sequel?
Posted on Wednesday, October 24th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 24 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to have a Halloween spoiler-filled discussion.
Halloween Spoiler Discussion:
- Is this the Force Awakens of Halloween movies?
- The reversal from the original
- Dealing with life-changing trauma
- Who broke Michael out of the bus?
- Is it a bit ridiculous how Michael gets back his killing uniform?
- The David Gordon Green-ness of It All
- The sandwich conversation was a callback to Halloween 5?
- Ben: ‘Halloween’ Easter Egg: Jamie Lee Curtis Played Multiple Roles, and Michael Myers’ One Ethical Choice
- The Doctor Debate: Jacob vs. Chris
- Chris: Let’s Talk About the ‘Halloween’ Ending (And if a Sequel is Even Possible)
- The zoom-in on the knife? The breathing
- Does a slasher movie need to be scary?
- Chris: The New ‘Halloween’ Almost Kept ‘Halloween II’ Canon – Here’s How It Would’ve Been Different
- Chris: Where Do These ‘Halloween’ Deleted Scenes Fit in the Movie?
- Should there be a sequel?
