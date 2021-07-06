It’s never too early to start thinking about Halloween, and to help you get into the spirit, Scream Factory just announced that they’re releasing the first five original Halloween movies on 4K UHD this fall. The set includes Halloween, Halloween II, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers, and Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers. And if that isn’t enough to get you excited, Scream Factory is also teaming with Sacred Bones records for box sets that include 7″ soundtracks on vinyl.

The Halloween series rules. Yes, even the films that aren’t very good – I’m looking at you, Halloween: Resurrection – have their moments. So while I already own all the movies on Blu-ray, I’m a sucker for new releases. And here comes Scream Factory to dip into my wallet again. The boutique home video label is pulling out the first five Halloween movies on 4K on September 28.

And does it matter that the new Halloween sequels, including the upcoming Halloween Kills, have stripped these from canon? Of course not. Just call it a multiverse and enjoy.

The first film, Halloween, features “a return to the original camera negative for the first time,” and this release as a whole will mark the first time Halloween II through Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers has been released on North American 4K UHD. And while there will be no new bonus features here, the prospect of scooping up the first five Halloween movies in 4K is too good to pass up. And if you’ve yet to pick up these movies on Blu-ray before, you can go ahead and pretend all the special features are brand new. Really, it’s okay, I won’t tell anyone.

Speaking of which, here are the special features you’ll find on each disc:

Halloween 4K UHD + Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

On a black and unholy Halloween night years ago, little Michael Myers brutally slaughtered his sister in cold blood. For the last fifteen years, the people of Haddonfield have rested easily, knowing that Michael was safely locked away in a mental hospital … until tonight. Michael has escaped and he will soon return to the same quiet neighborhood to relive his grisly murder again. For this is a night of evil. Tonight is Halloween.

Special Features:

DISC 1 (UHD):

NEW 2021 4K Scan From The Original Negative, Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey

NEW Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Co-Writer/Director John Carpenter And Actress Jamie Lee Curtis

Audio Commentary With Director Of Photography Dean Cundey, Editor Tommy Lee Wallace And Actor Nick Castle

DISC 2 (Blu-ray):

NEW 2021 4K Scan From The Original Negative, Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey

NEW Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With John Carpenter And Jamie Lee Curtis

Audio Commentary With Dean Cundey, Tommy Lee Wallace And Nick Castle

“The Night She Came Home”

TV Version Footage

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Radio Spots

DISC 3 (Blu-ray)

Original Color Timing Presentation

Vintage Interview With Producer Moustapha Akkad

“Halloween: A Cut Above The Rest”

“Halloween Unmasked 2000”

Halloween – The Extended Cut In HD (TV Inserts Are In Standard Definition)

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Radio Spots

DISC 1 – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p 4K Dolby Vision (2.35:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, 5.1, Original Mono

DISC 2 – BLU-RAY: 1080p High-Definition (2.35:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, 5.1, Original Mono

DISC 3 – BLU-RAY: 1080p High-Definition (2.35:1)/DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Halloween II (1981) (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)

Picking up exactly where the first film left off, Halloween II follows the same ill-fated characters as they encounter the knife-wielding maniac they left for dead in the first film. The inhuman Michael Myers is still very much alive and out for more revenge as he stalks the deserted halls of the Haddonfield hospital. As he gets closer to his main target, Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) discovers the chilling mystery behind the crazed psychopath’s actions. Written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, Halloween II is a spine-tingling dark ride into the scariest night of the year.

Special Features:

DISC 1 (UHD):

NEW 2021 4K Scan From The Original Negative, Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Director Rick Rosenthal (Theatrical Version)

Audio Commentary With Stunt Coordinator Dick Warlock (Theatrical Version)

DISC 2 (Blu-Ray):

NEW 2021 4K Scan From The Original Negative, Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Director Rick Rosenthal (Theatrical Version)

Audio Commentary With Stunt Coordinator Dick Warlock (Theatrical Version)

“The Nightmare Isn’t Over – The Making Of Halloween II” Featuring Rick Rosenthal, Dick Warlock, Composer Alan Howarth, Director Of Photography Dean Cundey, Actors Lance Guest And Leo Rossi, And More

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds Revisiting The Original Shooting Locations

Deleted Scenes With Optional Audio Commentary With Rick Rosenthal

Alternate Ending With Optional Audio Commentary With Rick Rosenthal

Still Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

TV and Radio Spots

DISC 3 (DVD)

Television Cut (in standard definition)

Film Script (DVD ROM)

DISC 1 – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p Dolby Vision (2.35:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Stereo

DISC 2 – BLU-RAY: 1080p High-Definition (2.35:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Stereo

DISC 3 – DVD: 4×3 Full Frame/Dolby Digital Mono

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)

A terrified toy salesman is mysteriously attacked. At the hospital, he babbles and clutches the year’s most popular Halloween costume, an eerie pumpkin mask. Suddenly, Doctor Daniel Challis (Tom Atkins, The Fog, Night Of The Creeps) finds himself thrust into a terrifying Halloween nightmare. Working with the salesman’s daughter, Ellie, Daniel traces the mask to the Silver Shamrock Novelties company and its founder, Conal Cochran (Dan O’Herlihy, RoboCop). Ellie and Daniel uncover Cochran’s shocking Halloween plan and must stop him before trick-or-treaters across the country never come home in this terrifying thriller from writer/director Tommy Lee Wallace (Stephen King’s IT).

Special Features:

DISC 1 (UHD):

NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative, Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Director Tommy Lee Wallace

Audio Commentary With Actor Tom Atkins

DISC 2 (Blu-Ray):

NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative, Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Tommy Lee Wallace

Audio Commentary With Tom Atkins

“Stand Alone: The Making Of Halloween III: Season Of The Witch” Featuring Tommy Lee Wallace, Actors Tom Atkins And Stacey Nelkin, Stunt Coordinator Dick Warlock, Director Of Photography Dean Cundey, And More

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds: Revisiting The Original Shooting Locations With Host Sean Clark And Tommy Lee Wallace

Interview With Make-Up Effects Artist Tom Burman

Still Gallery

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots

Radio Spots

DISC 1 – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p Dolby Vision (2.35:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

DISC 2 – BLU RAY: 1080p High-Definition (2.35:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)

He butchered 16 people trying to get to his sister. He was shot and incinerated, but still the entity that Dr. Sam Loomis (the legendary Donald Pleasence) calls “Evil on two legs” would not die. Tonight, Michael Myers has come home again … to kill! This time, Michael returns to Haddonfield for Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris, 2009’s Halloween II, The Last Boy Scout) – the orphaned daughter of Laurie Strode – and her babysitter Rachel (Ellie Cornell, Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers, House Of The Dead). Can Loomis stop Michael before the unholy slaughter reaches his innocent young niece? Michael Pataki, Sasha Jenson and Kathleen Kinmont co-star in this smash sequel that marked the long-awaited return to the original storyline and remains infamous for its startling twist ending and graphic violence.

Special Features:

DISC 1 (UHD):

NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Actors Ellie Cornell And Danielle Harris

Audio Commentary With Director Dwight H. Little And Author Justin Beahm

DISC 2 (Blu-Ray):

NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Ellie Cornell And Danielle Harris

Audio Commentary With Dwight H. Little And Justin Beahm

“The Making Of Halloween 4: Final Cut”

“The Making Of Halloween 4”

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Still Gallery

DISC 1 – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p Dolby Vision (1.85:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

DISC 2 – BLU-RAY: 1080p High-Definition (1.85:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)

Because Hell would not have him, Michael Myers survived the mine explosion thought to have killed him. One year later, his traumatized young niece Jamie (Danielle Harris, Rob Zombie’s Halloween) is horrified to discover she has a telepathic bond with her evil Uncle … and that Uncle Michael is on his way back to Haddonfield. But Dr. Loomis (the legendary Donald Pleasence) has a new plan to destroy The Boogey Man in his childhood home using Jamie as bait. Tonight, the carnage begins again: Michael Myers is back with a vengeance! Ellie Cornell and Beau Starr return for this hit sequel that features grisly gore by K.N.B. EFX Group (The Walking Dead, Army Of Darkness).

Special Features:

DISC 1 (UHD):

NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Actor Don Shanks

Audio Commentary With Director Dominique Othenin-Girard And Actors Danielle Harris And Jeffrey Landman

DISC 2 (Blu-ray):

NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Don Shanks

Audio Commentary With Dominique Othenin-Girard, Danielle Harris And Jeffrey Landman

“Inside Halloween 5”

“The Making Of Halloween 5”

“On The Set: Behind-The-Scenes Footage”

Halloween 5 Promo

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

DISC 1 – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p Dolby Vision (1.85:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

DISC 2 – BLU-RAY: 1080p High-Definition (1.85:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Vinyl Box Sets

But wait, there’s more! Sacred Bones is teaming with Scream Factory to release Halloween I, II, and III in a box set with 7″ vinyl boxsets. These will be available on October 15, which coincides with the release date of the latest Halloween movie, Halloween Kills. You can pre-order all the sets right here.

And here’s what the vinyl box sets include.

The box set includes their new double-disc Blu-ray of the film and a 7″ featuring versions of the main theme from the movie and Laurie’s Theme newly recorded by John Carpenter along with his collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies exclusive to this product. The 7″ is on black white and orange splatter vinyl exclusively via Sacred Bones and on red yellow and orange splatter vinyl exclusively via Shout! Factory. The Blu-ray and 7″ are housed in a lavish box case with new art by frequent Carpenter collaborator Chris Bilheimer.

The box set includes their new double-disc Blu-ray of the film and a 7″ featuring The Shape Enters Laurie’s Room and The Shape Stalks Again newly recorded by John Carpenter along with his collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies exclusive to this product. The 7″ is on black white and orange splatter vinyl exclusively via Sacred Bones and on red yellow and orange splatter vinyl exclusively via Shout! Factory. The Blu-ray and 7″ are housed in a lavish box case with new art by frequent Carpenter collaborator Chris Bilheimer.