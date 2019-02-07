Just like its iconic villain, the Halloween franchise will keep coming back. A new sequel is reportedly in the works, with Universal targeting Firestarter writer Scott Teems to pen the follow-up to the 2018 horror hit. Teems is being eyed as the Halloween sequel writer following reports that producer Jason Blum had been trying to get a follow-up off the ground with main cast members Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak returning.

Collider broke the news that Teems is in talks to write the sequel to David Gordon Green‘s Halloween, which successfully brought the franchise into the modern era. The Halloween sequel will reportedly be based on a “well-liked treatment Teems has already written for the company,” according to Collider.

Teems has become one of Blum’s go-to writers, adapting Stephen King’s book Firestarter and his novella The Breathing Method for Blumhouse. In addition to being a writer, Teems is also a director in his own right: he made his directorial debut in 2009 with the indie That Evening Sun, but he’s currently only on board to write the Halloween sequel script. It’s still early days and no director has yet been attached.

Chatter about a Halloween sequel started before the 2018 film even hit theaters, with Halloween producer and founder of Blumhouse Productions Jason Blum expressing an eagerness to continue the franchise. The ending of the 2018 Halloween provided a nice sense of closure for Laurie Strode’s legacy, but this is a series, after all, centering around a Big Bad whose whole schtick is coming back. It’s no surprise that a sequel is already in the works.

Stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak are all expected to return, as will producer Jason Blum, whose Blumhouse will produce the sequel alongside Miramax and Trancas International Films, with Universal again distributing. Director David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride are not expected to be involved on a hands-on capacity, but they will likely retain their executive producer credits alongside Curtis and original Halloween director John Carpenter.

Keep looking over your shoulder for more news of a Halloween sequel – we’ll keep you posted as we hear it.