Halloween isn’t out yet, but a sequel might already be in the works. Word is things might be moving fast on the Halloween sequel, and the creative team of David Gordon Green and Danny McBride might not be involved. Is this a good thing, or are the powers-that-be rushing too quickly into a follow-up film? More on the Halloween sequel below.

Uh-oh, I don’t like the sound of this. Bloody Disgusting has learned that a Halloween sequel might already be in the works, even though the new film has yet to hit theaters yet. Early box office tracking on Halloween is very good – it’s likely to make more in its opening weekend than any other Halloween film’s opening weekend haul – and the early reviews have been positive (it has 85% on Rotten Tomatoes). With all that in mind, a sequel seems inevitable. But here’s the kicker: David Gordon Green, who helmed the new film, and Danny McBride, who co-wrote, are apparently not involved.

This isn’t exactly unheard of for the Halloween franchise. Original director John Carpenter never helmed one of the sequels (although he did co-write Halloween II). Still, Green and McBride are responsible for breathing new life into Michael Myers – it would be a shame to lose them almost immediately. Especially because they already have an idea for a sequel. In fact, the team originally pitched two movies. “We were going to shoot two of them back-to-back,” McBride told EW. “Then we were like, Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves.”

In another, more recent EW interview, McBride added:

“David and I definitely had some ideas at the beginning of this of what we would do if there was an appetite for it…We have some ideas, so now we’re just sort of exploring them to see if they have enough legs to kind of warrant it. I know that Jason Blum (Halloween producer and founder of Blumhouse productions), I bet you he’d be stoked to make some more. [But] I think he’s been on the same mindset we’ve been of, Let’s just wait and see what people think.”

If all this is true, why aren’t Green and McBride involved with this possible sequel? And what’s the rush? Again, I get it: producers are seeing dollar signs, and realizing that audiences are hungry for more Michael Myers. That’s how every horror franchise goes. But this line of thinking is also what essentially killed the Halloween franchise to begin with. Rushing sequels resulted in diminishing returns.

I quite enjoyed the new Halloween, and, in my humble opinion, I think the film adds a sense of closure to the franchise as a whole, and I’d be perfectly fine if it ended up being the final Halloween film. That said, if sequels are planned, I’d sincerely hope everyone takes a step back and thinks things through before rushing headfirst into a potential disaster.

Halloween opens on October 19, 2018.