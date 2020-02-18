Super producer Jason Blum recently dropped some info on Halloween Kills, the upcoming sequel to 2018’s Halloween. According to Blum, David Gordon Green‘s follow-up is going to be even bigger than the previous movie. How big? Blum didn’t specify, but we can only assume this means Michael Myers will be facing off against the cast of The Fast and the Furious, and also possibly going to space. Or maybe not.

Any time the producer of a movie issues a statement like this, you have to take it with a grain of salt. I’m not accusing Mr. Jason Blum of lying – I’m just saying that Blum, as a producer of Halloween Kills, isn’t exactly an impartial witness on this matter. Still, we’re inclined to take Blum at his word, and it certainly sounds like Halloween Kills is going to be a much bigger movie than 2018’s Halloween.

“Halloween Kills is a very big movie,” Blum told Too Fab. “I can tell you that. The canvas of Halloween Kills is very large.” The 2018 Halloween was a relatively small affair, with only a handful of characters in very few locations. But that’s kind of par for the course when it comes to Halloween – the films in this franchise have rarely been “big.” So I’m not entirely sure what Blum could be hinting at here, but I’m curious to find out.

Halloween Kills has already begun test screening, which ultimately means very little. There are plenty of test screening reports out there (mostly on YouTube), but I wouldn’t put too much faith in them – a lot can change between test screenings and release. The 2018 Halloween, for instance, had a completely different ending during test screenings.

But one thing we do know is that Halloween Kills is bringing back more familiar characters. The previous film brought back Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, which was kind of a big deal. Curtis is back for Kills, and will be joined by Anthony Michael Hall as playing Tommy Doyle, Kyle Richards returning to the role of Lindsey Wallace, Nancy Stephens back as Nurse Marion Chambers, and Charles Cyphers reprising the part of Sheriff Brackett.

I was a big fan of 2018’s Halloween, and while I was initially hesitant for more sequels – I thought the 2018 film brought the story to a satisfying conclusion – I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t interested in Halloween Kills. I’m too much of a fan of this franchise, warts and all, to ignore it. Halloween Kills opens October 16, 2020. It will be followed by Halloween Ends on October 15, 2021.