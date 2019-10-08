Halloween Kills, the sequel to 2018’s Halloween, has started production, and we’re already starting to get bits and pieces of material from the David Gordon Green-directed film. Jamie Lee Curtis, who is back as Laurie Strode, took a pic of herself back in character on her first day of shooting. And that’s not all: we now know that the sequel will be returning to a very familiar location from the original Halloween series. See the first Halloween Kills image, and learn more, below.

NEVER SAY DIE!

First day back in the battle for my life!#HalloweenMovie #HalloweenKills pic.twitter.com/EicJ86Nq4m — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 8, 2019

Here we go, kids. The wig is back on, and Laurie is ready for battle. As you can see in the image above, Curtis is dirtied up. This could mean she’s about to shoot a scene from the climax of the film, after she once again battles Michael Myers. Or this could be a scene following the ending of the previous film, where Laurie and Michael had a smack-down that resulted in Laurie’s fortress-like house burning down. Either way, it’s good to see Curtis back in action.

Well look what it is. As if anybody needed any further confirmation. #HalloweenKills Thanks @loneamorphous pic.twitter.com/cxFFVRh2TJ — Jordana ? (@Jordana_LaQueen) October 5, 2019

In addition to the Curtis image, we also have this. As you can see, a building has been transformed into Haddonfield Memorial Hospital. This hospital was the primary setting of Rick Rosenthal’s Halloween II. I doubt that David Gordon Green and company are going to try to replicate that movie and spend the entire time at the hospital, though. My guess is Laurie, her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) end up at the hospital following the concluding events of the previous film, and then the narrative moves on from there.

Halloween Kills is the first of two sequels on the way. David Gordon Green directs, and the script comes from Green & Danny McBride & Scott Teems. Halloween Kills will then be followed by Halloween Ends, also directed by Green, and written by Green, McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier. In addition to Curtis, Greer, and Matichak, Halloween Kills also features Anthony Michael Hall, Dylan Arnold, Robert Longstreet, Charles Cyphers, and Nancy Stephens.

Halloween Kills opens October 16, 2020. Halloween Ends arrives on October 15, 2021.