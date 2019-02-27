Those who worship at the throne of Satan are deemed evil by a majority of the population. But what if their ideas aren’t any less radical than those who practice Christianity or other God-worshiping religions? The new documentary Hail Satan? shines a light on those who identify with the frequently persecuted religion known as Satanism and are treated like outcasts. And you might not view them in the same light when it’s all over. Watch the Hail Satan trailer below to see for yourself.

Hail Satan Trailer

Hail Satan?, directed by Penny Lane (Nuts!, Our Nixon) follows some of the more prominent members of the Satanic religion as they campaign for recognition by a government that has always leaned more towards Christianity when it is believed by many that religion has no place in government. So our politicians are going to recognize one religion in monuments and more, then why can’t Satanists have their voice and beliefs heard and represented? Here’s the official synopsis to explain more:

Chronicling the extraordinary rise of one of the most colorful and controversial religious movements in American history, Hail Satan? is an inspiring and entertaining new feature documentary from acclaimed director Penny Lane (Nuts!, Our Nixon). When media-savvy members of the Satanic Temple organize a series of public actions designed to advocate for religious freedom and challenge corrupt authority, they prove that with little more than a clever idea, a mischievous sense of humor, and a few rebellious friends, you can speak truth to power in some truly profound ways. As charming and funny as it is thought-provoking, Hail Satan? offers a timely look at a group of often misunderstood outsiders whose unwavering commitment to social and political justice has empowered thousands of people around the world.

As the teases of talking heads show, many of these people may look like the kind of Hot Topic employees that always make parents raise their eyebrows, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t articulate and thoughtful people who deserve representation just like the rest of us.

Honestly, it’s not an unreasonable request, and this documentary looks like it might shine some much needed light on a group of people who have been frequently judged on the surface and misrepresented and misunderstood for years. But on top of that, it’s also a bit funny, because even though these people are Satanists, it seems like many of them are part of this movement to make a much larger point instead of only giving glory to the devil himself. As a review from The Hollywood Reporter said at Sundance last month:

“The unexpected bonus ingredient is humor, thanks both to Lane’s wry, savvy subjects — members of The Satanic Temple (TST), led by activist-prankster in chief Lucien Greaves (not to be confused with the older Church of Satan) — and a film crew that’s totally in on TST’s complicated, but also-a-bit-serious joke. Wickedly funny, fascinating and niftily made, this crowd-pleaser will reign at festivals and prove, yet again, that the devil always has the best tunesWickedly funny, fascinating and niftily made, this crowd-pleaser will reign at festivals and prove, yet again, that the devil always has the best tunes.”

Hail Satan? hits theaters this spring on April 19, 2019.