SpectreVision is about to release Color Out of Space, a big, weird H.P. Lovecraft adaptation starring Nicolas Cage and directed by Richard Stanley. But it might not be the last Lovecraft film the production company unleashes. According to founders Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah, a Lovecraft trilogy is being planned, with hopes for a Dunwich Horror movie next.

During an interview with Coming Soon, SpectreVision’s Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah revealed tentative plans for a Lovecraft trilogy, adding that Color Out of Space director Richard Stanely might be involved as well. Wood and Noah said that if there’s “enough of an appetite for these things, and we can keep them going and make at least three of them” because Lovecraft is “such an important voice in horror.”

Wood and Noah added that they were drawn to Stanley’s Color Out of Space script because it remained faithful to the spirit of Lovecraft – something most other Lovecraft adaptations struggle with.

“Lovecraft is possibly the most adapted horror author ever,” Noah said. “But there’s really never been a totally faithful adaptation of any of his works. I think there are a few that are sort of close. One of them is the German version of Color Out of Space that came out a few years ago. Stuart Gordon’s films are wonderful, but they are more Stuart Gordon than they are Lovecraft. We had been hellbent on finding the Lovecraft adaptation that truly captured cosmic dread without the camp. When we encountered Richard Stanley’s script, I remember texting Elijah after I read the first page and said, ‘This is it. We found it.’ When you see this film, you’ll see that there are all kinds of little references that are allusions to other Lovecraft stories.”

While the third entry in this potential franchise has yet to be revealed, Wood and Noah told Coming Soon they’re in the early stages of developing The Dunwich Horror. The Dunwich Horror deals with witchcraft, cattle mutilations, aliens, and all sorts of other Lovecraftian weirdness. It was previously adapted into a 1970 movie.

I found Color Out of Space to be a little too unfocused for its own good, but I’m all-in on Richard Stanely doing more Lovecraft adaptations for SpectreVision, just because I know at the very least, they won’t be boring.

Color Out of Space arrives January 24, 2020.