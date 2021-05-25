In what looks like a fun, female spin on the John Wick formula, Lean Headey and Karen Gillan star in the new action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake as a mother-daughter assassin team forced to take on the ruthless crime syndicate that once employed them. The first Gunpowder Milkshake trailer has arrived, and it just looks like a blast, especially when you see the full ensemble of assassins in the movie.

Gunpowder Milkshake Trailer

In Gunpowder Milkshake, Karen Gillan plays Sam, an assassin raised by the crime syndicate known as The Firm. Turned into a deadly assassin, Sam finds herself killing the wrong people to protect a young girl (Emily Coleman), which means those who raised her now have no choice but to kill her. Left with no other choice, Sam turns to her estranged assassin mother (Lena Headey), who abandoned her as a baby, for help.

This looks a little more poppy than John Wick, and it’s not taking itself quite as seriously. There’s some lighthearted charm in-between the barrage of bullets flying across the screen. It’s almost as if John Wick chewed some bright pink bubblegum while he was kicking asses. And honestly, that’s pretty cool. We’re just a little bummed this movie has been relegated to Netflix in the United States while it’s getting a theatrical release elsewhere in the world.

Joining Gillan and Headey in the action are Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino as The Firm’s associates, known as The Librarians. That’s because a public library takes the place of John Wick‘s Continental in the Gunpowder Milkshake universe, complete with weapons hidden in books, and these three experienced killers won’t hesitate to make some noise when a gun needs to be fired. Then there’s Paul Giamatti as the weasel behind The Firm.

Gunpowder Milkshake is directed by Navot Papushado with a script he co-wrote with Ehud Lavski. Here’s the official synopsis:

Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her “talents” to clean up The Firm’s most dangerous messes. She’s as efficient as she is loyal. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl – Emily (Chloe Coleman). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates: The Librarians (Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.

Gunpowder Milkshake will be served on Netflix starting on July 14, 2021.