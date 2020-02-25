STX Entertainment has secured distribution rights in North America, Latin America, and China for a thriller called Gunpowder Milkshake.

Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jumanji sequels), Angela Bassett (Black Panther, Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, 300), Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians; Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), Carla Gugino (Sin City, Watchmen), and Chloe Coleman (Big Little Lies, the upcoming comedy My Spy) all star in a story about multiple generations of female assassins.

The Hollywood Reporter brings the news that STX Entertainment has paid at least $10 million in a deal with Studiocanal and UTA Independent Film Group at the European Film Market for key distribution rights to the brilliantly-titled Gunpowder Milkshake. Specific details about the plot remain scarce, but the movie will reportedly follow “three generations of female assassins who, over the course of a single night, fight to stop a cycle of violence.” Paul Giamatti (2002’s Thunderpants, please don’t look it up, you’ll instantly regret it) is also on board as part of the ensemble cast.

Navot Papushado and Ehud Lavski, who co-directed the Israeli revenge film Big Bad Wolves (which earned the public approval of Quentin Tarantino), are reuniting for this project. The duo co-wrote Gunpowder Milkshake together, and Papushado is directing it solo this time around; it will mark his English-language directing debut.

Studiocanal financed the movie, which was produced by The Picture Company (The Commuter, Alpha, Leigh Whannell’s upcoming remake of Escape From New York), and Studiocanal will distribute the film across the rest of the world. THR says STX “is thought to be planning a wide theatrical release for the film in the U.S. and will go through the company’s existing partners in Canada and Latin America and through a partner distributor in China.” Those territories seem like a big “get” for STX – especially China, which, broadly speaking, seems to be receptive to American action thrillers. Of course, this purchase could backfire on STX Entertainment if the coronavirus isn’t contained soon in China, because we’ve already seen other studios cancel premieres there and even temporarily pull films from planned distribution because of the deadly disease. (Obviously that’s the least important thing to consider when thousands of people are dying, but it’s worth mentioning as a potential risk.)

