Gunpowder Milkshake is vying for greatest movie title of this year, and it’s got a sweet new poster to match. Netflix has released a new poster for the female-driven action flick that stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino, along with an official release date.

Netflix announced that Gunpowder Milkshake, which it scooped up last month in a deal with Studiocanal, will hit the streaming service on July 14, 2021. The film stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Paul Giamatti, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, and Chloe Coleman and follows “three generations of women fight back against those who could take everything from them in the mother of all action movies.” The entire movie takes place over the course of one night.

Here’s a more detailed synopsis for the film directed by Navot Papushado and written by Papushado and Ehud Lavski:

Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her “talents” to clean up The Firm’s most dangerous messes. She’s as efficient as she is loyal. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl – Emily (Chloe Coleman). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates: The Librarians (Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.

See the Gunpowder Milkshake poster below, which takes the title very literally and teases the July 14, 2021 release of the film on Netflix.