The soundtracks to the films in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise are among the most beloved in recent memory. Featuring outstanding classics from the 1970s, they bring a unique vibe to the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, there’s at least one song that writer/director James Gunn won’t be including when the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack comes around, and it’s for one very good reason.

In response to a playfully threatening request by a fan on Twitter, James Gunn posted this:

I’m asked to include this song BY FAR more than any other. And this predictability is precisely why I’d never use it. In general, I’d rather be in the business of giving folks the thing they want that they don’t know they want rather than just the thing they know they want. https://t.co/hUXzvNIeOj — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 30, 2019

If you’ve never heard “Dancing in the Moonlight” by King Harvest, give it a listen:

“Dancing in the Moonlight” is a very popular song from 1972 that remains well-known to this very day. It’s so popular that it’s been featured in shows like Girls, I’m Dying Up Here, The Middle, Scorpion, Better Call Saul, The Blacklist, Bates Motel and The Umbrella Academy. Plus, it’s been featured prominently in recent movies like The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Annabelle Comes Home.

While there are plenty of songs from the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtracks that have been featured in other TV shows and movies, James Gunn does try to stay away from songs that are used much more frequently in pop culture. Plus, at the end of the day, it would be a little redundant, because the song was already featured in the Telltale Games Guardians of the Galaxy game.

This policy might seem a little snobbish out there to certain mainstream music fans, but it’s also exactly what makes the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtracks so special. Gunn uses songs that work in the film narratively, and he picks songs that also mean something to him personally. It’s probably why you won’t hear songs like “Rocketman” by Elton John or “Intergalactic” by Beastie Boys simply because they have lyrics with outer space metaphors and themes.